Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp praises Bruno Fernandes after Liverpool's match against Sporting CP

Bruno Fernandes and Jurgen Klopp

What is the story?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had a few encouraging words for Bruno Fernandes following the Reds' 2-2 draw with Sporting CP on Thursday.

In case you didn't know...

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the Portuguese side against Liverpool in the pre-season fixture on Thursday.

Fernandes, 24, has been linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer transfer window. Last season, the Portuguese netted 31 goals in 50 games for Marcel Keizer's side.

The Red Devils, who finished sixth last season in the Premier League, are on the lookout for a midfielder since the start of the off-season and Bruno was a name that was linked with United quite frequently in the early part of the summer.

The heart of the matter

According to Portuguese publication Correio da Manha, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the midfielder after the match and congratulated him on a great game. He also told the Portuguese that he was a good player.

In the press conference following the friendly, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Bruno for his attacking mindset and positive game-reading ability. The German said,

"If he will do that [move to United] then we will face him. He's obviously a really good player. They have already a few really good players, so that will probably make them stronger. It's not nice, but it [United's transfer business] is not our cup of tea, to be honest."

What is next?

As per recent reports surrounding the club, Manchester United are unlikely to sign Bruno as they have shifted their attention towards acquiring Serbian midfielder, Sergej Milinković-Savić from Lazio.

The Red Devils will play their next friendly against Kristiansund on the 30th of July. while Liverpool will take on Napoli on the 28th of July at Murrayfield Stadium.