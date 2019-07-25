×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Bruno Fernandes unlikely to join Red Devils this summer

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Rumors
297   //    25 Jul 2019, 12:54 IST

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg
Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the news?

Amid a barrage of rumors linking Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United, it has been reported that the Sporting midfielder is unlikely to move to Old Trafford this summer. Fernandes is not on top of Solskjaer's wishlist, with the club prioritizing other players.

In case you missed it...

Bruno Fernandes established himself as one of the best attacking-midfielders in Europe after a stellar 2018/19 campaign. The Sporting midfielder scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists across all competitions for the Portuguese giants last season.

Fernandes was scouted by United last season and it was reported that he was close to completing a switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Amid his uncertain future, the Sporting midfielder expressed his desire to play in England by saying:

"I don't care about the transfer market. I've talked about this a lot, I don't need to talk anymore. I already said I would like to play in England. When the club decides [is when it will happen]. I'm not in charge."

Sporting CP boss Marcel Keizer also hinted that Fernandes could leave the club this summer. Keizer said,

“Everybody would like him to say.
"The situation is that he is here, but we don’t know what the future will bring."
"We know he plays very well, we know that clubs like him, so we have to see what happens"
Advertisement
“The job of the coach is to realise that some players will go before the end of the window. Every player can go, and we can also buy players.”

The heart of the matter...

According to Sky Sports, it is believed that a majority of speculation linking Fernandes to Manchester United have originated from Portugal - a ploy to increase the midfielder's market value.

United are targeting a midfielder this summer but Fernandes is not considered a priority at this moment. Also, recent developments suggest that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is close to completing a move from Lazio to Man United.

What's next?

With two weeks before the English transfer window shuts, United are still in the market for a centre-back and a central midfielder.

The Red Devils will face off against Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly clash later this evening, and United will be hoping to continue their winning run against Pochettino's men.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Sporting Lisbon Football Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils will soon submit a bid for Bruno Fernandes, according to player's agent
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €80m bid for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Sporting Lisbon's president has demanded a higher bid for Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils prepared to submit a £50m bid for Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Why Bruno Fernandes should be the summer transfer priority for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Manchester United need to bid £60m to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Solskjaer close to signing Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
How Bruno Fernandes could fit in Manchester United's XI
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to play in England amid ongoing links
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Bruno Fernades' latest comments have put United and City fans on alert
RELATED STORY
Joao Felix urged to join Manchester United ahead of City, Solskjaer advised to sign £110m Premier League duo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us