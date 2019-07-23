Manchester United News: Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to play in England amid ongoing links

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

Bruno Fernandes has expressed his desire to play in England amid rumors linking him with a move to Manchester United, ahead of Sporting Lisbon's pre-season tour of USA. The player was pretty clear in his verdict, but added that he isn't responsible for a transfer by any means.

In case you didn't know...

Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe. In the 2018/19 season, he scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists across all competitions for Sporting.

A stellar season for the Portuguese giants resulted in interest from a host of Premier League club. Among all the clubs mentioned, Manchester United have garnered constant headlines with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be an admirer of Bruno's qualities.

Initial reports suggested that Manchester United were poised to submit a concrete offer to sign Fernandes this summer. However, Sporting's president is adamant that the price must be met before the player is sold. It's believed that Manchester United has submitted an official bid in the region of €60 million.

With regards to speculation over Fernandes' future, Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas said:

“I don’t know if there are many or if there are few [interested clubs]. What I know, a lot has been spoken of values, coming to the press, €55m, €62m… for that he doesn’t leave, for sure. If Bruno Fernandes leaves, players with quality will come. But if Bruno leaves.”

The heart of the matter

Amid intense speculation over a Manchester United transfer, the Portuguese has been professional in his approach by opting to travel with Sporting for their pre-season campaign at the USA.

Fernandes has addressed those rumours, remarking:

"I don't care about the transfer market. I've talked about this a lot, I don't need to talk anymore. I already said I would like to play in England. When the club decides [is when it will happen]. I'm not in charge."

Advertisement

When enquired about Man United being the next destination for his transfer, the 24-year-old replied:

"I'm not the one to decide. I am not the president of Sporting."

What's next?

Bruno Fernandes' move to Manchester United could oversee major development this week, with the player and president's hint towards a likely switch. Meanwhile, the Red Devils take on Tottenham in the International Champions Cup on 25 July.