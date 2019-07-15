Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils prepared to submit a £50m bid for Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes looks set for a move away from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

What's the news?

In a bid to improve their midfield, Manchester United are set to make an official bid for Bruno Fernandes within a few weeks' time.

In case you missed it...

Bruno Fernandes has attracted interest from the top dogs of Europe after a stellar 2018/19 campaign for Sporting CP, racking up 20 goals and 13 assists in Liga NOS.

Manchester City side entered the race to sign Bruno from Sporting as Pep Guardiola attempts to consolidate his squad for the next season. Earlier in the summer, the Cityzens were deemed close to attaining the services of the 24-year-old. But, it was a case of Portuguese media repping up the player to accelerate his move away from Lisbon.

The reports linking Bruno to the host of Premier League clubs have gradually decreased, with Man United being the only team left in contention for past few weeks.

Fernandes was monitored by Solskjaer towards the end of the last campaign, and he envisages Bruno as a potent outlet of goals from the engine room department, taking some pressure off Paul Pogba to be the only attacking source.

The heart of the matter...

Manchester United have opted for 'one at a time' approach in this transfer market, and are being patient in agreeing on the transfer terms with the selling team in an attempt to avoid overpaying for their targets.

Considering this perspective, Ed Woodward is keen on securing Harry Maguire before turning his attention towards Bruno Fernandes. According to reports emerging from The Independent, Red Devils are well placed to submit a concrete bid of £50m within a span of few weeks.

Solskjaer is quite keen on reshaping his midfield after the departures of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini last season. Bruno has secured his status as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe. As mentioned earlier, Fernandes is targeted as Pogba's partner and not his replacement.

What's next?

With transfer deadline for Premier League clubs to end on August 8, Ed Woodward has stayed behind in the UK to complete at least two more signings for Manchester United.