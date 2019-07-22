Manchester United Transfer News: Sporting Lisbon's president has demanded a higher bid for Bruno Fernandes

What's the story?

Sporting CP's president Frederico Varandas has insisted that Manchester United should increase their current bid for Bruno Fernandes. The media has been reporting fees of around €55m to €62m, but for Sporting, this sum is insufficient to sign Fernandes.

In case you didn't know...

Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Europe. In the 2018/19 season, he scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists across all competitions for Sporting.

The Portuguese international's outstanding 2018/19 campaign attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Earlier in the summer, the 24-year-old was unsure of his next club and addressed his future by saying,

"I honestly don't know."

"I like to focus on things once the season is over, when I can think with calmness. The financial aspect always weights a lot, we have a short career. But staying here, I will always be able to raise money, it's not a financial issue."

"It hurts a lot to hear people say 'stay' and I do not know the future. Especially after the [Portuguese] Cup final, when I went up the stairs [to collect the Cup], a lot of people asked me to stay. Those same people last year were crying out of sorrow and it was different to now see them crying with joy."

The heart of the matter

Initial reports suggested that Manchester United were poised to submit a concrete offer to sign Bruno Fernandes this summer. However, Sporting's president is adamant that the price must be met before Fernandes will be sold.

With regards to speculation over Fernandes' future, Frederico Varandas said,

“I don’t know if there are many or if there are few [interested clubs].”

“What I know, a lot has been spoken of values, coming to the press, €55m, €62m… for that he doesn’t leave, for sure.”

"If Bruno Fernandes leaves, players with quality will come. But if Bruno leaves.”

What's next?

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to recruit a few more fresh faces before the transfer window concludes. The Red Devils will face Tottenham in their next International Champions Cup match.

