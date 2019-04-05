Liverpool news: 'When I started to play, I watched Chiellini and Ramos and now it is Van Dijk', says Southampton defender

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has heaped praise on Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, calling him the best centre-back in the world at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Van Dijk left Southampton for Liverpool in a £75 million transfer last January and has since established himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing team. The Dutchman is a genuine contender for the PFA Player of the Year award, having played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Premier League race this season.

Liverpool has conceded only 19 goals so far this campaign and Van Dijk's commanding presence at the centre of defence has been given due credit for the fact. As a result of this, Liverpool's change in position has been very evident. The Premier League has been a two-horse race, with Liverpool just narrowly behind Manchester City. It's going to be interesting to see how the rest of the reason plays out.

The heart of the matter

Bednarek has hailed Van Dijk's progress stating that the Dutchman is the defender he now watches to improve.

Speaking to NBC Sports, the Poland international said:

"At the moment, when I started to play in this position (centre-back), I watched [Giorgio] Chiellini, I watched [Sergio] Ramos and now it is Van Dijk."

Bednarek, however, set his admiration aside to express his confidence in Southampton's ability to upset Liverpool when they meet later tonight.

"Of course, they fight for the title but the main thing is winning three points. We are going to fight for that."

"The main thing is to be brave. To do our best and we will find out after the game what will happen."

What's next?

Southampton will play host to the Premier League title-chasers later tonight at 12.30AM (IST).

Liverpool will hope to earn the much-needed three points to keep their title hopes alive.

