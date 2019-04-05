×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: 'When I started to play, I watched Chiellini and Ramos and now it is Van Dijk', says Southampton defender

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
407   //    05 Apr 2019, 12:40 IST

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has heaped praise on Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, calling him the best centre-back in the world at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Van Dijk left Southampton for Liverpool in a £75 million transfer last January and has since established himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing team. The Dutchman is a genuine contender for the PFA Player of the Year award, having played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Premier League race this season.

Liverpool has conceded only 19 goals so far this campaign and Van Dijk's commanding presence at the centre of defence has been given due credit for the fact. As a result of this, Liverpool's change in position has been very evident. The Premier League has been a two-horse race, with Liverpool just narrowly behind Manchester City. It's going to be interesting to see how the rest of the reason plays out.

The heart of the matter

Bednarek has hailed Van Dijk's progress stating that the Dutchman is the defender he now watches to improve.

Speaking to NBC Sports, the Poland international said:

"At the moment, when I started to play in this position (centre-back), I watched [Giorgio] Chiellini, I watched [Sergio] Ramos and now it is Van Dijk."

Bednarek, however, set his admiration aside to express his confidence in Southampton's ability to upset Liverpool when they meet later tonight.

"Of course, they fight for the title but the main thing is winning three points. We are going to fight for that."

"The main thing is to be brave. To do our best and we will find out after the game what will happen."

Advertisement

What's next?

Southampton will play host to the Premier League title-chasers later tonight at 12.30AM (IST).

Liverpool will hope to earn the much-needed three points to keep their title hopes alive.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football Southampton Football Virgil van Dijk Jan Bednarek
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
3 reasons why Virgil Van Dijk is not the best defender in the world
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Southampton vs Liverpool| Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos better than Virgil Van Dijk, says Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand
RELATED STORY
3 players that can be Manchester United's Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
'Most defenders including Lovren and Matic lack the intelligence of Van Dijk', says Liverpool legend
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the world, says teammate
RELATED STORY
People said it was crazy to pay £70 million for a centre-back - Mauricio Pochettino believes Liverpool were right to spend big on Virgil van Dijk 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: "Some players just see Van Dijk and kick the ball away" - Ex-Arsenal star believes Liverpool center back is the best defender in the world 
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Liverpool deserve to win trophies
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Title challenge the reason for Liverpool move
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us