Liverpool overtake Barcelona and Bayern Munich in terms of total European Cups/Champions Leagues won

Athul Boby
CONTRIBUTOR
News
20   //    02 Jun 2019, 16:07 IST

Liverpool wins the Champions League
Liverpool wins the Champions League

What's the story?

Liverpool beat Totenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid last night to clinch their sixth premier European title. Their previous triumph came in 2005 in Istanbul where they had famously beaten AC Milan on penalties after trailing 3-0 at half-time. Liverpool have now overtaken Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the list of most European Cups/Champions Leagues won.

In case you didn't know...

It was a glorious night for Liverpool in Madrid as they won against Totenham Hotspur in the Champions League final by a score of 2-0. Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front with a goal from the spot in the second minute of the game. After that, Liverpool maintained their defensive superiority to see out the first half. Tottenham created several chances, but they were rendered useless by the Liverpool defence under the leadership of Virgil van Dijk.

The strong Tottenham attack of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli had a night to forget as they couldn't get on the score sheet. Divock Origi, who came on as a substitute for Roberto Firmino in the second half of the match, scored the second and final goal of the game when he smashed the ball into the bottom right corner past Hugo Lloris in the 87th minute. It was the final nail in the coffin for Totenham as Liverpool went on to lift the trophy.

There were also controversies in the game as the referee awarded the penalty in the first minute for a handball by Moussa Cissoko. The ball seemed to bounce off the chest of the player onto his hand. But the referee didn't change his decision and this resulted in Liverpool taking the lead from the spot and putting Spurs on the back foot from the very beginning.

Heart of the matter

Liverpool have now overtaken European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich in terms of most European Cups/Champions Leagues won. While Barca and Bayern both have five titles each, Liverpool now have six.

The interesting fact is that Liverpool have beaten both these clubs on their way to the title this season.

Whats next?

The Champions League triumph will help Liverpool to get over their disappointment in the Premier League, where they finished second with 97 points, just one behind champions Manchester City.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Mohamed Salah Divock Origi Jurgen Klopp Premier League Teams Champions League Final
