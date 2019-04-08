×
Liverpool Player of the Year: 5 candidates ranked

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    08 Apr 2019, 15:07 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

Liverpool have developed tremendously under Jurgen Klopp in recent years. He's effectively rebuilt the entire squad and transformed it into what it is today: a footballing juggernaut.

Currently two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, the race for the title is in full swing. There are five games left for Liverpool and six for Manchester City, who still have a game in hand. The differences between the two sides are marginal, too, which makes it all the more difficult to predict who will win the big prize.

In this list, we're going to go over five of the most integral players in the Liverpool squad to determine which candidates are most likely to win the Player of the Year award for the Reds. So, without any further ado, let's take a look.

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Georginio Wijnaldum isn't often noticed in games, despite being one of the most pivotal players out on the pitch. He pulls the strings from the heart of the midfield and is often the key to starting counter-attacking moves, which the Reds have capitalised on many times this season.

The Dutchman has featured in 30 out of 33 matches for Liverpool, which just goes to show how important he is to the side. Klopp clearly sees him as the root to their success, and almost as important as the likes of Salah, Sane, and Firmino up front; as, without him, there would be nobody to kick-start the momentum that they latch onto.

Wijnaldum can also be utilised as an attacking midfielder when necessary, which is how he's picked up his two goals for the season. He is 28 years old now which is when a player enters their prime - this makes sense given just how excellent Wijnaldum has been for Liverpool of late.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
