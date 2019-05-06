Liverpool Player of the year: Top 3 candidates ranked

Mohamed Salah won the Liverpool Player of the Season award last year

Liverpool is performing brilliantly this season and the Reds are currently at top of the Premier League table, two points above Manchester City, who played a game less than them.

The Merseysiders will also host Barcelona for the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals on May 7 but they have to overturn the Blaugrana's three goal advantage from the first leg to make it to the finals of Europe's elite competition for the second successive year.

A number of players have contributed to Liverpool's success this season and right on this note, here's the list of top three contenders for the Liverpool Player of the Year award.

#3 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has scored 20 goals in the league this season

Despite scoring 10 goals and 7 assists, Sadio Mane stayed under the shadow of the Mohamed Salah last season and he did not get the attention he deserved.

However, Salah's inconsistency this campaign gave the former Southampton man a chance to take the center stage at the club and he grabbed it with both hands. The 27-year-old scored 20 goals this season and is just behind his teammate, Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Shoe.

The Senegalese international also performed well in the Champions League and registered four goals thus far. He has been included in the PFA Team of the Season this campaign and is also among the leading candidates to win the Liverpool Player of the Year accolade.

#2 Andrew Robertson

Andy Robertson is arguably the best left-back in the Premier League

Arguably the best left-back in the Premier League, Andrew Robertson is in a great form this campaign and he played a key role in Liverpool's success.

The Scottish international assisted 11 goals thus far this season, which is the most among the defenders playing in the Premier League this campaign bar Trent Alexander-Arnold. Apart from his contribution up front, he also performed well defensively this season and averages 2.3 tackles, 0.9 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per game in the league.

The 25-year-old has already been included in the PFA Team of the Season and now will be looking forward to lifting the Liverpool Player of the Season award.

#1 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has already won the PFA Player of the Year accolade

Defence has been Liverpool's strength this season and the Merseysiders have conceded just 22 goals in 37 games thus far this season. Virgil van Dijk is a key member of Jurgen Klopp's backline and he has impressed one and all with his performances.

The 27-year-old averages 1 tackles per game, along with 5.4 clearances and 4.8 aerial duals. He also contributes heavily in the opposite end of the pitch and four goals has been registered to his name thus far this season.

The Dutchman won the PFA Player of the Season accolade for his performances and was also included in the PFA Team of the Year. It will be surprising to see if he doesn't win the Liverpool Player of the Season award.