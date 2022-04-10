Liverpool possible starting XI for Premier League encounter against Manchester City

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in a game that could potentially decide the Premier League title race. The Cityzens are a point clear of the Reds as things stand and face a massive battle to retain their domestic crown.

Both sides have gone head-to-head in a handful of iconic games in recent years, with Manchester City winning three Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola, as opposed to Liverpool's one under Jurgen Klopp. However, the 2021-22 season could be set to go down to the wire, with the two teams separated by just one point ahead of a season-defining game in Manchester.

It goes without saying that Liverpool and Manchester City are amongst the strongest sides in world football, with the two managers blessed with the luxury of calling upon top players across different positions. Luis Diaz's arrival has added some much-needed firepower and depth to the Liverpool attack, while their clean bill of health has ensured that Klopp has an abundance of options in midfield.

That said, what will the Liverpool XI look like against Manchester City?

Liverpool goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian shot-stopper has undoubtedly been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season and has made a series of magnificent saves since the turn of the year. Alisson could be set for one of his busiest games as a Liverpool player and will need to be at his brilliant best to keep out the Manchester City attackers.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

TAA is another Liverpool player who has been in stunning form this season. Hailed as one of the most unique players in world football due to his role as Liverpool's creative hub at right-back, the Englishman will be one to watch when he takes to the field at the Etihad Stadium. Alexander-Arnold's attacking prowess needs no introduction, but can he hold his own defensively against the likes of Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and co?

Center-back: Virgil van Dijk

The towering Dutchman has returned to his best in recent months and has recaptured his crown as the best center-half in world football. Van Dijk has marshaled the Liverpool rearguard expertly and could also be a massive set-piece threat for the Reds on the other end of the pitch, making him an invaluable asset.

Center-back: Joel Matip

The Cameroonian is enjoying arguably his best season as a Liverpool player and has been Van Dijk's preferred partner in the backline. Ibrahima Konate scored against Benfica but committed a costly error for Darwin Nunez's goal, which could pave the way for Matip to return to the team.

Left-back: Andy Robertson

Liverpool's Mr. Reliable could have a major role to play against Manchester City, with his industry and defensive nous key to the way Klopp sets up his teams. Robertson is also one of the best crossers in world football and could affect the game in the final third if he brings his A-game in this regard.

Defensive midfield: Fabinho

Another automatic selection, Fabinho is referred to as the lighthouse who controls the organized chaos in the Liverpool side by Klopp's coaching staff. The Brazilian midfielder, however, will need to keep things tidy and be wary of Manchester City's intricate gameplay and breakaways.

Central midfield: Jordan Henderson

The Liverpool captain has blown hot and cold this season but is likely to be named in the starting XI for a game of such magnitude. He came off the bench against Benfica and added a sense of calmness when the Reds were pegged back, and Klopp will hope his skipper can make a similar impact against the table-toppers.

Central midfield: Thiago Alcantara

It's simple - when Thiago Alcantara starts in the Premier League for Liverpool, they simply don't lose. The Spanish maestro is enjoying the best period of his Anfield career and will be tasked with going toe-to-toe with one of the best midfield units in world football. Thiago can pick a pass as well, so he could be crucial for Liverpool on both ends of the pitch.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Liverpool’s record when Thiago has started in the Premier League this season reads: played 12, won 12, scored 35, conceded two. STAT: Liverpool’s record when Thiago has started in the Premier League this season reads: played 12, won 12, scored 35, conceded two. #awlive [the athletic] 📊 STAT: Liverpool’s record when Thiago has started in the Premier League this season reads: played 12, won 12, scored 35, conceded two. #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/WxHqXa90rr

Right-wing: Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian king is going through a bit of a dry spell by his lofty standards, but Salah always steps up when it matters most. His goal in the reverse fixture was one of the crowning moments of his legendary Anfield career - can he silence his critics with another moment of magic to give Liverpool the initiative in the title race?

Center-forward: Diogo Jota

With Salah struggling for goals, Diogo Jota could get the nod to lead Liverpool's attack. The Reds are spoilt for choice upfront, but Jota's goalscoring instinct is an invaluable quantity to have. If the Portuguese star doesn't quite produce the goods on the day, Klopp could turn to the ever-reliable Roberto Firmino to come on and make an impact.

Left-wing: Sadio Mane

Harsh on Luis Diaz, right? The Colombian winger has been a massive hit since his move to Liverpool in January, but imagine the damage he could cause if he's brought on in the second half to run at tired legs! In the meantime, though, Sadio Mane will be tasked with occupying the left flank for the Reds. He scored against Benfica and was substituted prematurely with one eye on the Manchester City clash, indicating that he is likely to start at the Etihad.

Truth be told, Liverpool have five top-class attackers who all deserve to start in their own right, but that's Jurgen Klopp's problem and one he'll relish having, owing to the quality of his players.

