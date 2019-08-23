Liverpool Predicted line-up vs Arsenal, injury news, suspensions list and more | Premier League 2019/20

Liverpool have started their season with two victories in as many league outings.

Despite a pedestrian summer transfer window, Liverpool have started their Premier League campaign on the front foot. It seems Jurgen Klopp's men have continued from the point where they left last season- during which the Reds amassed 97 points in the league.

Liverpool and Arsenal are the only sides who have managed to win their opening two league fixtures. However, the perfect start is set to tumble as both sides lock horns at Anfield in a late-evening kickoff on Saturday.

Regardless of a bright start, there is major room for Jurgen Klopp's men to improve defensively, having faced 26 shots in their first two league fixtures. Although, a disjointed pre-season practice hasn't helped the cause.

Nevertheless, Unai Emery faces a gigantic task ahead of him to overturn Arsenal's dismal record against the Merseyside outfit in recent times. The Gunners have failed to win their last six Premier League games at Anfield, conceding 22 goals in the process.

Team News

Alisson is recovering from a calf injury suffered during a league game against Norwich City.

In the midst of an impressive start from the Reds, Jurgen Klopp has had a few injury issues to deal with. Liverpool's marquee shot-stopper, Alisson Becker, who suffered a calf strain against Norwich City, is on the road to recovery.

Naby Keita, nursing a groin injury, is set to miss out against Arsenal. However, Dejan Lovren has returned into full training after recovering from an illness.

Nathaniel Clyne remains the only long-term absentee as the right-back ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament in the pre-season.

Also, Liverpool have no player suspended for the high-voltage clash against Arsenal.

Injuries: Alisson(calf), Naby Keita(groin), Nathaniel Clyne(ACL)

Suspensions: None

Predicted Line-up

For the clash against Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp is set to stick with the same defense and blistering front-three. But, the German tactician could tinker with Liverpool's engine room as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson might be reintegrated into the starting XI.

Liverpool(4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Liverpool vs Arsenal- Liverpool's predicted XI.