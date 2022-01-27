Liverpool preparing offer to sign Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala - Reports 

Liverpool are monitoring Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s situation and could sign him on a free transfer in the summer transfer window. Dybala’s contract with Juventus will expire in July this year, and the Bianconeri are yet to have progressive talks to extend his deal.

It remains to be seen if the club and the player come to an agreement over a new deal. Tuttomercatoweb have claimed that the situation will only be clear in February.

Liverpool are facing competition from rivals Manchester City and Serie A side Inter Milan, who are also keen on signing Dybala on a free transfer.

Juventus are close to securing Dusan Vlahovic for a fee of €75 million, so they may have to sell one of their attackers.

Although Dybala has been in good form this season, Juventus have not scurried to extend the attacker’s deal. The club are in a tough financial situation, so they are not prepared to offer Dybala a massive hike on his current wages.

Manager Max Allegri revealed a couple of weeks ago that Dybala’s contract might depend on whether or not Juventus are able to get back into the top four:

“We are in a situation where we are temporarily out of the Champions League, so all the evaluations will be done in March/April. Juventus plans like this and we have to think about playing and working, we will see the rest later.”

Manchester City are prepared to offer Dybala wages in the region of €10million-a-year, so it remains to be seen if Liverpool will be willing to match the offer.

Liverpool will have to tread carefully with Dybala

When in form, Dybala is one of the best attackers in European football. However, he has become increasingly injury prone over the last few seasons.

Liverpool are expected to add more firepower to their squad in the summer transfer window, and Dybala would be a worthy option.

However, his recent injury record will be a worry for the Reds, who have a high intensity approach in the attacking third.

Dybala has managed to scored 11 goals across all competitions for Juventus this season, but has not been fully fit throughout the season.

The Argentine will demand high wages, and at 28, he won’t necessarily be a long-term signing for the Reds.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava