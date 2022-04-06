Liverpool prove too good for Benfica as Reds put one foot in Champions Leagues semi-finals

It’s official; no team across Europe are currently on a better form than Liverpool as the Reds have simply been different gravy since the turn of the year. In performances and in results, Jurgen Klopp’s side has consistently proven that they have the character and temperament to rise to the occasion.

Liverpool’s hopes of winning the quadruple may sound premature. However, they have already wrapped up the Carabao Cup and are among the favourites in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

They are also in contention to win the Premier League, where they sit just a point behind leaders Manchester City. On Wednesday, they made light work of Benfica to move closer to their European target.

Reds too good for Benfica

Klopp’s side traveled to the Estadio da Luz as favourites but they still needed to work hard to come away from Portugal with the victory.

Having raced into a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to strikes from Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane, the Reds faced an onslaught early in the second half. The pressure intensified when Darwin Nunez pulled one back for Benfica just four minutes after the restart.

However, Liverpool held their own and repelled everything that was thrown at them. The English side managed to take the wind out of their opponents’ sail, regaining control and putting the result beyond doubt late on when Luiz Diaz made it 3-1.

Benfica fought hard and gave Liverpool a run for their money. In the end, though, the Reds were just too good and deserved to win.

Squawka @Squawka



WWWWWWWW



Goals: 16

Conceded: 2

Clean sheets: 6



Jürgen Klopp's Road Warriors. Liverpool have won eight consecutive away games for the first time in their history:WWWWWWWWGoals: 16Conceded: 2Clean sheets: 6Jürgen Klopp's Road Warriors. Liverpool have won eight consecutive away games for the first time in their history:WWWWWWWWGoals: 16Conceded: 2Clean sheets: 6Jürgen Klopp's Road Warriors. ✊ https://t.co/wX14Z8FnKF

Liverpool have one foot in the semi-finals

A two-goal advantage from the first leg means Liverpool are all but through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

For a team that has lost just once in 21 matches in 2022, it would take a monumental collapse for the Reds to throw away such a healthy lead. As much as Benfica won’t be pushovers when they visit Anfield, overturning a 3-1 deficit seems a step too far for the Portuguese champions.

Klopp said after Tuesday's game, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com:

“No, it [the result] doesn’t tell the whole story but the most important things of the story pretty much because we came here for a result. I didn’t expect the game being any easier, I knew."

"I have to say, big compliment to Benfica, they really fought for their lives, especially after we opened the door a little bit for them. The tie is not closed because it’s half-time and we know that. We knew in half-time today that it’s not done.”

Klopp’s modesty is admirable but the truth is that Liverpool have one foot in the semi-finals. It would be a huge surprise if they let their first-leg advantage slip at Anfield.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar