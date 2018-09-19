Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Robertson shines as Neymar flops - the winners and losers from Liverpool's PSG victory

Robin Bairner
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
2.01K   //    19 Sep 2018, 03:16 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

The Champions League is back, and with it are the dramatic European nights.

There was no game more exciting on Tuesday than Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain, in which the hosts raced into a 2-0 lead, were somehow pegged back by opponents outplayed for long portions of the match, and yet snatched the points at the death when Roberto Firmino fired low into the net to send Anfield wild.

On the night when Liverpool’s push for another long European run began successfully, who were the winners and losers on Merseyside?

Winner: Andy Robertson

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Robertson set up Daniel Sturridge's opener on Tuesday night

He may not exactly be an unsung hero at Anfield, but there is little doubt that Andy Robertson is quietly emerging into a player bordering on world class in the left-back position. He may not have the star power of a Mohamed Salah or a Sadio Mane, and he may not even have the local appeal of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he is one of Jurgen Klopp’s strongest performers.

Going forward, he is capable of making a decisive impact in games. This was telling on Tuesday, when his brilliant half-volleyed cross picked out Daniel Sturridge to open the scoring.

But what was arguably more impressive was the manner in which he contained Kylian Mbappe down the flank. The France international, a bona fide Ballon d’Or contender, had few opportunities to stretch his legs, but when he did, he was contained expertly by the Scot. Only once did the prodigious teenager escape his grasp and that moment led to no damage.

Indeed, his performance forced Thomas Tuchel into a tactical change in the second half, taking off Edinson Cavani to push Mbappe into a more central role, where he could have a greater influence. The outcome was successful as the teenager found the net, although it was his error late on that ultimately cost PSG.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Andrew Robertson
Robin Bairner
SENIOR ANALYST
UK-based freelance football journalist for the last decade, I've appeared in publications such as the Guardian, the Blizzard, When Saturday Comes, but can most frequently be found on Goal.com. I write about European football, and have worked at both World Cup 2014 and Euro 2016.
