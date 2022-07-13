Liverpool have put an offer on the table to sign €146,000/week star - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, whose contract expires next summer.

According to Super Deporte today, as per The Paisley Gates, the Spanish playmaker currently has offers on the table from the Reds, Newcastle United and AC Milan, with the player currently earning €146,000 a week at Los Blancos.

Asensio has made 235 appearances for Madrid since his arrival from Mallorca in 2015 and scored 12 goals in 42 games last term. The 26-year-old has also helped his team claim three La Liga titles and three Champions League triumphs.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Marco Asensio wants to join Liverpool this summer and is willing to reduce his salary demands to move to Anfield.



Real Madrid are also ready to sanction an exit, lowering the winger’s asking price from €50m to €30m. [@Sport] Marco Asensio wants to join Liverpool this summer and is willing to reduce his salary demands to move to Anfield.Real Madrid are also ready to sanction an exit, lowering the winger’s asking price from €50m to €30m. [@Sport] https://t.co/y5LTnH3XQB

While Madrid want to re-sign Asensio to a new deal, he is keen to secure first-team football ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year, with Spain considered one of the favorites for the tournament.

Competition for places in Real Madrid's attack is becoming more and more fierce, meaning the playmaker may seek an exit from the Bernabeu before his deal runs out next June.

Asensio will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to most squads in Europe, as his versatility can see him comfortably play in numerous positions such as on either wing or in attacking midfield.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid’s goal is to NOT let Asensio leave for free next season. #rmalive | Real Madrid’s goal is to NOT let Asensio leave for free next season. @diarioas 🚨| Real Madrid’s goal is to NOT let Asensio leave for free next season. @diarioas #rmalive

Jurgen Klopp makes Darwin Nunez admission following his Liverpool debut in friendly

Liverpool were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United in Bangkok during their opening clash of their pre-season tour of Asia on July 12, but Klopp is clearly excited about what the future holds for Nunez.

The 23-year-old became the Merseyside club's record signing over the summer after scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances last term for Benfica.

Nunez missed a sitter for his new side during the encounter in the Thai capital, but after the game, Klopp was more interested in talking about what the Uruguayan international's best position was.

The German manager stated, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"He is a number nine who can play on the wing as well. We will see where he plays.

"But what you could see is the boys were already searching for him. It was his third session (since arriving for pre-season training) and I think after the third sprint his lungs were ready to explode. We nearly killed him these balls but he offered the runs and the boys wanted to pass the ball, that is for sure one of his strengths. He was dangerous.

"His profile is a proper number nine so that's helpful with speed and aggression and using his body."

