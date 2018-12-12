×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2018-19: By beating Napoli in dramatic fashion, Liverpool keep alive their dreams of ending their trophy drought

Rishabh Singh Rawat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
55   //    12 Dec 2018, 20:31 IST

Liverpool's players celebrate after Salah's decisive goal
Liverpool's players celebrate after Salah's decisive goal

The Champions League has already blessed us with some mouth-watering ties early in the season. And last night we witnessed another thriller as Liverpool hosted the Italian side Napoli in a do-or-die situation.

Though the odds were not against Liverpool, they still had to put their best foot forward to survive in the Champions League race.

Jurgen Klopp's men started the game aggressively and looked to dominate Napoli in the early stages. The Italians seemed too slow to cope with Liverpool's pace and precision.

Liverpool threatened Carlo Ancelotti's defense with quick counter-attacking movements off the ball, helping them find time and space. They broke the deadlock when Mohamed Salah scored the decisive goal in the 34th minute.

Milner found Salah on the run, who left Kalidou Koulibaly for dead by wrong-footing the defender before nutmegging Ospina. The Egyptian scored his 35th goal in his last 38 Anfield appearances with the strike.

But a one-goal lead was not enough for the home side as they had to win by a two-goal margin if Napoli scored. Klopp was getting furious on the sideline when his team was missing clear opportunities to go 2-0 up in this must-win contest.

Sadio Mane was having a bad day at the office and failed to settle the nerves at Anfield as many chances went begging. Napoli too lacked the finishing touch and were unable to break the deadlock even after creating many good opportunities in the match. 

The best chance for Ancelotti's men came in the dying moments of the game when Milik found himself in front of goal eight yards out, deep into four minutes of added time. Anfield held its breath as Milik was on target, but Alisson matched his shot with an equally brilliant save and made sure that the Reds crossed the line.

The Brazilian saved the day for Liverpool, justifying his £67million tag. 

Advertisement

Later Klopp said in the press conference, "If I knew Alisson was this good I would have paid double."

"The goal Mo scored - what a goal, unbelievable - but the save Ali [Allison] made, I have no words for that. That was the lifesaver tonight."

The kind of form Liverpool are in, this could well be the year when they finally end their silverware drought. Currently the Premier League leaders, they will now look to continue their sparkling display of football in Europe.

Liverpool have all the ingredients to win trophies this season - from a stellar attack to a formidable defence to a world-class goalkeeper. It remains to be seen if Klopp & Co can change the team's fortunes and bring home their first major trophy since 2006.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Napoli Football Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Carlo Ancelotti Leisure Reading
Rishabh Singh Rawat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool qualifies for the Champions...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Group C (Napoli, PSG, &...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli: 3 reasons why Liverpool defeated...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: The story of Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Napoli: Match preview, predictions, venue,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli: Hits and flops | UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Napoli: 3 reasons why The Reds will win |...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool's probable starting XI...
RELATED STORY
Napoli vs Liverpool: Match preview, predictions, venue &...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 6
FT GAL POR
2 - 3
 Galatasaray vs Porto
FT SCH LOK
1 - 0
 Schalke 04 vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT CLU ATL
0 - 0
 Brugge vs Atlético Madrid
FT MON BOR
0 - 2
 Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
FT BAR TOT
1 - 1
 Barcelona vs Tottenham
FT INT PSV
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs PSV
FT LIV NAP
1 - 0
 Liverpool vs Napoli
FT CRV PSG
1 - 4
 Crvena Zvezda vs PSG
Today REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
Today VIK ROM 11:25 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Roma
Tomorrow SHA OLY 01:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
Tomorrow VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
Tomorrow AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
Tomorrow BEN AEK 01:30 AM Benfica vs AEK Athens
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us