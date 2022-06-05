Liverpool ramping up interest in £60 million-rated attacker as Sadio Mane's replacement: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane. As per journalist DaveOCKOP, the Senegalese has agreed to a three-year deal with Bayern Munich.

Hence, the Reds will now look for a replacement for the star this summer and have reportedly identified Raphinha as an option. As per the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Brazilian.

The Leeds attacker joined the club from Rennes in 2020 and has since become a key part of the Peacocks' attack. He has scored 17 goals and made 12 assists in 67 appearances for the club in all competitions. He scored 11 goals and made three assists in 35 Premier League appearances in the 2021-22 season as Leeds barely avoided relegation.

Raphinha also started in Brazil's recent friendly against South Korea, which they won 5-1.

Raphinha for Leeds in the Premier League last season:



Goals - 11

Assists - 3



Having directly contributed to 33.3% of their league goals, no wonder Leeds are keen on keeping the Brazilian at Elland Road!

Liverpool are now interested in signing him and could use Takumi Minamino in an attempt to bring the Brazilian to Anfield. As per Mirror's report, Leeds are interested in signing Minamino this summer. The Japanese made just 24 appearances in all competitions for the Reds in the 2021-22 season, but scored 10 goals and made an assist.

Klopp is ready to use Minamino in a deal to sign Raphinha this summer. Barcelona are also interested in signing the Brazilian. However, due to their financial troubles, they will need to sell some players first to make space for the winger.

A look at Sadio Mane's Liverpool career

With reports of Mane deciding to leave Anfield this summer, let's take a look at his career with the Reds so far.

The Senegalese joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 for £34 million. He has shown his versatility for the Reds over the years. He joined the club as a right winger. However, after Mohamed Salah's signing in 2017, Mane shifted to the left wing. After Luis Diaz joined in January 2022, the Senegalese moved to a central role.

He thrived in all three roles, scoring 120 goals and making 48 assists in 269 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ First Senegalese player to win the Champions League



◉ First Senegalese player to win AFCON Player of the Tournament



◉ First Senegalese player to win the Premier League

He won six trophies at Anfield, including a Premier League title (2019-20) and a Champions League trophy (2018-19). He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season, sharing it with Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with 22 goals.

It has truly been a remarkable career for the Senegalese with Liverpool. If Raphinha joins them this summer, he'll have big shoes to fill.

