Liverpool ready to make €70 million bid for Bayern Munich superstar - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be looking forward to a sensational reunion with Bayern Munich sueprstar Robert Lewandowski at Anfield.

As reported by Spanish media outlet Nacional, Liverpool could be looking to make a statement by bringing in the recipient of the Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Nacional states that the Reds could be prepared to make €70 million offer to Bayern Munich for the services of the Polish international.

The 33-year-old is contracted at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2023 and the Bavarian giants have so far struggled to make any kind of breakthrough in renewal talks.

The situation has sparked rumors about the future of the Polish superstar, with a host of clubs being linked with the Bayern Munich hitman.

A reunion between Lewandowski and Klopp could very well be on the cards as the 33-year-old owes a lot to the German gaffer.

Squawka @Squawka Robert Lewandowski has now scored 30+ goals in each of the last three Bundesliga seasons:



◉ 2019/20: 31 games, 34 goals

◉ 2020/21: 29 games, 41 goals

◉ 2021/22: 27 games, 30 goals



It was none other than the now Liverpool manager who identified the raw talent of the striker when he was on the books of Lech Poznan in Poland.

Klopp has worked his wonders on many players throughout his managerial career and Lewandowski is certainly one of the finest players he has worked with.

Under Klopp's tutelage, the Poland international played 186 games for Borussia Dortmund and scored 103 goals while assisting 42 times.

The 33-year-old has been phenomenal for Bayern since his free transfer to the Allianz Arena from Signal Iduna Park.

The Bayern Munich talisman has scored 339 goals in 366 games for the Bavarian giants over the years, while he has also contributed 69 assists.

He has 45 goals in 37 games across all competitions this campaign and continues to be in the discussion for being the best player in the world even at the age of 33.

Liverpool signing Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowksi looks unlikely

Regardless of how good Lewandowski has been in recent years, he is 33 years old and that makes him not a typical Liverpool target.

Under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, the Premier League side have operated in a particular manner in the transfer market and have hardly signed players beyond the age of 27.

Bavarian 🇩🇪 @iiMiaSanMia A top 3 manager of all time said this about Lewandowski btw A top 3 manager of all time said this about Lewandowski btw https://t.co/RkSRBjbWcs

On top of that, the contract situation of Mohamed Salah suggests that Lewandowski would be a far-fetched target for the Reds.

Salah, like Lewandowki, is among the very best players in the world and is almost four years younger than the Pole.

Yet, the Merseyside giants are struggling to meet the demands of the Egyptian. It makes no sense why they would even consider a move for a 33-year-old Lewandowski.

