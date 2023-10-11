Liverpool and Real Madrid receive boost as special clause in Xabi Alonso's contract emerges: Reports

Real Madrid and Liverpool will reportedly have a clear path to recruit Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen should they wish to do so in the future.

Alonso apparently has a special clause in his contract that will allow him to leave Bayer Leverkusen if one of his three former clubs make an offer for him. This is according to Sport BILD (h/t SportWitness), who name Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich as the clubs mentioned in the contract.

Leverkusen are supposedly doing this to appease the Spanish tactician. They believe he will lead them to success, with the German club currently sitting top of the Bundesliga table with 19 points from seven games.

Xavi Alonso spent five years each at Liverpool and Real Madrid, respectively, as a player before joining Bayern Munich in 2014. He hung up his boots as a player after three seasons with the German giants.

The 41-year-old started his managerial career by spending a year at Real Madrid as a youth coach until leaving to become Real Sociedad B's manager in 2019. After three years at the Basque club, he joined Leverkusen as their head coach in October 2022.

Alonso's current contract expires in June 2026 — the same month as Jurgen Klopp's deal at Liverpool. Real Madrid have apparently earmarked him as a potential successor to Carlo Ancelotti, who seems set to become Brazil's head coach in 2024.

Liverpool star praises Virgil van Dijk, names Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos as his 'No. 1'

Ibrahima Konate is one of several young French defenders tasked with filling the boots of Raphael Varane, who retired from international football in February.

So far, the 24-year-old has made a name for himself at Liverpool and France. He is regularly partnering with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Reds' defense.

The Dutchman is regarded by many as one of the best defenders to grace the Premier League. But Konate aims to have a better career than the 32-year-old, who has won every major honor at Liverpool.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Konate cited Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos as his 'No. 1' and stated (h/t GOAL):

"There are very few defenders who have managed to have as good a career as him (Van Dijk). I learn a lot alongside him. My goal, and he knows it, is to have a better career than him. My No.1 has long been Sergio Ramos."

Ramos is widely claimed to be one of football's greatest-ever center-backs and he has the numbers to back it up. The current Sevilla superstar spent 16 years at Real Madrid, making 671 appearances and winning 20 trophies. He also won the FIFA World Cup (2010) and UEFA Euros (2008, 2012) with Spain.