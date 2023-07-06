Brazilian President unhappy with current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as national team manager

Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has questioned the decision to appoint Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti as the Selecao's head coach from next year.

Brazil have appointed Fluminense boss Fernando Diniz as their caretaker manager with Ancelotti set to take over the team from the 2024 Copa America. There is yet to be an official confirmation of the Italian's appointment, and it is unlikely to come until next year.

However, Brazilian FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues has claimed that Ancelotti will become the nation's new head coach next year. Until then, he is likely to run down his contract at Real Madrid, which expires in June 2024.

Lula, however, isn't best pleased with the foreigner's appointment as the country's manager. The South American giants haven't had a permanent manager from abroad since 1925.

Portugal's Joreca (managed in May 1944) and Uruguayan manager Filipo Nunez (managed in September 1965) were only invited to manage the team as a guest for international friendlies. Perhaps Lula wants to keep the tradition of appointing local coaches.

The 77-year-old told Brazilian television network SBT (h/t InfoBae):

"He was never the coach of Italy. Why doesn't he solve the problem of Italy, which didn't even play in the last World Cup."

Ancelotti began his career as a manager in 1992, where he was an assistant coach for Italy's senior team for three years. Since then, he has never managed a national team but has won every major honor on offer at club level.

Neymar looking forward to having Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as Brazil's manager

Neymar Jr. is seemingly open to the prospect of having current Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti manage Brazil in the near future.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has made the fourth most appearances (124) for Brazil and is their most prolific player in history (77 goals). He has, however, never played under a foreign coach when donning Brazil's colors.

Speaking about the prospect of having Ancelotti manage his national team, Neymar told TV Band, via GOAL:

"We will have the opportunity to have a foreign coach. Ancelotti has won everything and I am sure he will teach us a lot."

The South American giants have won the most FIFA World Cup trophies in history (5) but haven't won it since 2002. They have also won just one Copa America title in the last 16 years.

