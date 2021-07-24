Liverpool's €100 million bid for Juventus star rejected - reports

Liverpool and Juventus have finally returned to the spotlight following a rather quiet outing for both clubs in the transfer market this summer. It appears the Italian giants are ready to interfere in the Premier League club's plans.

As per the latest reports, Liverpool made a massive €100 million bid for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa. However, their offer was immediately turned down by the Bianconeri.

It is reported that Jurgen Klopp personally asked for the attacker to be signed. Klopp sees him as a perfect fit for his system at Liverpool. However, the Reds' big-money bid wasn't enough to tempt the Serie A outfit.

Juve have reportedly reached a no-sale stance on the winger as returning boss Max Allegri has Chiesa in his plans for next season. The manager will do everything he can to ensure that he keeps the forward at the Allianz Stadium beyond the summer.

It is no surprise to see a host of top clubs already showing interest in Chiesa. The Italian was a huge revelation for Juventus last season, with a lot of eye-catching performances in the Bianconeri shirt. He also impressed with Italy at Euro 2020.

Chiesa was one of the break-out stars of last season.

What next for Liverpool and Federico Chiesa?

There's no doubt Chiesa would improve almost any team in Europe at the moment. The striker joined Juve in October of 2020 and became an instant success. He bagged 15 goals and 11 assists for the Bianconeri across all competitions in his debut campaign last term.

Chiesa played a starring role in Italy's triumph at the European Championship this summer, with two goals to his name. Given his explosive rise within the last year, more clubs are likely to approach the player's representatives in the coming weeks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may need to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements. The Reds won't be short of options, with many clubs likely to part ways with their best players to deal with the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, they will need to act fast as the Premier League transfer window will shut by the end of August.

