Liverpool's £200k per week star set to leave Anfield - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly set to leave Anfield once his contract expires next summer.

The former Bayern Munich star is currently sidelined following surgery he underwent in May this year for a hip problem. Although the player was reported to be joining the squad for the start of this Premier League campaign, setbacks in rehabilitation has meant that Thiago will be out till the new year.

Football Insider claim that the Reds are not going to offer the 32-year-old a fresh contract although he's seen as a starter in midfield when fit. According to the aforementioned report, Saudi Arabia is the most likely destination for the former Spain international.

It is further believed that a move for Thiago in January is unlikely as Jurgen Klopp wishes to integrate the midfielder into the squad once he returns to full fitness. His last appearance was in Liverpool's 2-1 win against West Ham on April 26 in the 2022-23 campaign.

Unfortunately for Thiago, his time at Anfield has seen him suffer multiple injuries, keeping him out for lengthy periods. He missed 27 matches across competitions in the 2020-21 season for club and country, 23 in the following campaign and 25 in the 2022-23 season.

Since moving to Merseyside from Bayern Munich for a fee of €30 million in the summer of 2020, the ex-Barcelona star has completed 97 appearances, bagging three goals and six assists.

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool striker has frightening potential

Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on Liverpool's £80 million signing from Benfica, Darwin Nunez while speaking before the club's Premier League clash against Luton Town (November 5).

Despite a poor first season (2022-23) that saw Nunez bag just nine league strikes, the forward looks to have settled down this campaign. He already has seven goals and five assists to his name from 14 appearances across all competitions.

Addressing the Uruguay international's potential, Klopp said (via Mirror):

"He's in a very good moment, but it's still only the start for him. I'm a bit afraid of the highs he could reach because there is so much there, it's crazy. Now we've found the real starting moment and let's work from here."

"So probably I mean that, yes, his potential is frightening, absolutely."

Nunez helped the Reds secure a 2-1 Carabao Cup win against Bournemouth in midweek, scoring the winner from just inside the box on the left-hand side (November 1). Expect the player to start for Klopp during the Merseyside outfit's weekend trip to Luton Town.