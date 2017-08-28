Liverpool’s destruction of Arsenal summed up in some ridiculous stats

Arsenal’s trip to Anfield on Super Sunday turned out to be a nightmare for them despite the return of Alexis Sanchez to the lineup. The Gunners were ripped apart by the hosts with no mercy and I predicted Liverpool to annihilate Arsenal a day before the game.

The Reds were in their usual hunting mood right from the offset and could have put seven or eight past a hapless Arsenal if it wasn’t for Petr Cech.

The tone of the game was set in the opening minutes when Liverpool carved Arsenal open after a patient build up play only for Cech to save Mohamed Salah’s close range effort on target.

Still, it didn’t take long for Liverpool to open the flood gates after Roberto Firmino headed in the opener in the 17th minute, before Sadio Mane scored his third of the season with a brilliant finish before half-time.

The second half of the game was more of the same as Mohamed Salah made a mockery of the Arsenal defence and scored Liverpool’s third before setting up substitute Daniel Sturridge for Liverpool’s final goal of the day.

The win puts Liverpool in second place behind arch-rivals Manchester United and Arsenal in 16th place. Although the season has just begun, the signs indicate that it is going to be a long one for Arsenal, and one which Liverpool fans can look forward to with some big expectations.

Liverpool were terrific on the night, but Arsenal were equally poor and the players need to take the blame as much as the manager.

In a meeting between two Premier League giants, nobody would have expected such a lopsided game and the following statistics based on the game show exactly how good Liverpool were - and just how badly Arsenal performed.

0 - Number of shots on target Arsenal had against Liverpool, first time since October 5th 2014 (Chelsea)

1 - Number of games Jurgen Klopp has lost against Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs in 25 games in all competitions

2 - Each of Liverpool’s front three (Mane, Firmino and Salah) have scored for the second time in two Premier League starts together

3 - Liverpool have beaten Arsenal in three consecutive games, the first time since 1988

3 - Sadio Mané is the 3rd player to score in the first 3 Premier League games of a season for Liverpool (Fowler in 94-95 & Sturridge in 13-14).

4 - Number of successive clean sheets Liverpool have kept at Anfield

4 - Four of Arsenal’s eight Premier League defeats by a margin of 4+ goals have come against Liverpool at Anfield.

4 - Roberto Firmino has scored four goals in five Premier League games versus Arsenal, more than any opponent.

4 - Liverpool have hit double figures for shots on target for the fourth time in five Premier League games

5 - Number of shots on target Mohamed Salah had against Arsenal, Liverpool had 10

6 - Sadio Mané has now has a hand in six goals in his six Premier League starts against Arsenal (four goals, two assists).

7 - Alberto Moreno won 7 out of 9 tackles he made against Arsenal

8 - Arsenal have already conceded 8 goals in just three league games this season

8 - Georginio Wijnaldum completed 8 take-ons against Arsenal, the most he has managed in a Premier League game after joining Liverpool

12 - There was only a difference of 12 seconds between Arsenal’s corner and Mohamed Salah’s goal

13 - Number of consecutive away games Arsenal have failed to win against last season’s Top 6

14 - Number of goals Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has scored in four games against Arsenal

15 - Number of interceptions Liverpool made againt Arsenal

30 - Number of goals Petr Cech has conceded against Liverpool, more than any other side in the Premier League (16 for Chelsea in 11 seasons, 14 for Arsenal in two seasons)

99 - Daniel Sturridge scored the 99th goal of his club career against Arsenal, 60 have been for Liverpool

100 - Emre Can’s aerial duels won percentage against Arsenal!