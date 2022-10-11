Liverpool's greatest players in Premier League

Liverpool are one of the most successful and popular clubs in English football.

They currently boast 19 league titles, six European trophies, eight FA and nine League cups, four UEFA Super cups and sixteen FA Community Shields in their trophy cabinet.

From Steven Gerrard to Mohamed Salah, the Reds have been graced by some of the biggest names in the world in recent years.

On that note, let us take a look at Liverpool's greatest XI of the Premier League era.

Formation: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker is among the greatest goalkeepers to play for Liverpool

Alisson Becker has established himself as one of the most talented goalkeepers in Europe since joining Liverpool for a record transfer fee of £67.5 million from AS Roma in 2018.

The Brazilian has played 144 Premier League games so far, keeping 66 clean sheets in the process. He was included in the Premier League Team of the Season last term and also won the Premier League's Golden Glove twice.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the greatest right-backs to play for Liverpool.

He joined the Reds youth academy aged six in 2004 and worked through the club's youth ranks to make his professional debut during the 2016-17 season. Alexander-Arnold has played 169 Premier League games for his hometown club so far, registering 11 goals and 45 assists.

The 24-year-old defender won 2019-20's PFA Young Player of the Season and was also included in the Premier League Team of the Season on three separate occasions.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk played a key role in the Reds' recent success

A lot of eyebrows were raised when Liverpool spent a record fee of £75 million to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018. However, he has proved everyone wrong and is currently among the best central defenders in Europe.

Van Dijk has helped the Reds claim seven major trophies since joining, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy. He was named 2018-19's PFA Premier League Player of the Season and also finished second in 2019's Ballon d'Or final rankings.

Centre-back - Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher spent 17 years as a professional footballer at Anfield between 1996 and 2013. He holds the record for the most Premier League appearances for Liverpool with 508.

The former England international helped the Reds win more than 10 major trophies, including two FA Cups and one UEFA Champions League trophy. Carragher was part of the 2005-06's Premier League Team of the Season and also won the Liverpool Player of the Season twice.

Left-back - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson has been a consistent performer for the Reds since joining from Hull City in 2017. He has played 167 Premier League games for the club so far, registering seven goals and 46 assists.

The Scotland international was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season twice.

Central midfielder - Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is among Liverpool's all-time best players

Steven Gerard is among Liverpool's all-time greatest players. The Englishman spent 17 seasons as a professional footballer at Anfield between 1998 and 2015. He played 504 Premier League games for the Reds, registering 120 goals and 92 assists.

Gerrard won 2005-06's Premier League Player of the Season and was also included in the Premier League Team of the Season eight times. The former England international also boasts six PFA Premier League Player of the Month accolades in his trophy cabinet.

Central midfielder- Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is considered one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. He spent five seasons as a professional footballer with the Merseysiders between 2004 and 2009.

The Spaniard played 143 Premier League games during his time at Anfield, registering 17 goals and 14 assists. Alonso helped the Reds claim four major trophies, including one UEFA Champions League trophy.

Left winger- Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton during the summer window of 2016. He settled down quickly at the club and won the club's Player of the Season accolade during his debut season after registering 13 goals and five assists in 27 appearances.

Mane played 196 Premier League games during his time at Anfield, scoring 90 goals. The Senegal international won the 2018-19's Premier League Golden Shoe and was also part of the Premier League Team of the Season on four separate occasions.

He left the Merseysiders to join Bayern Munich during the recently concluded transfer window.

Right-wing - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is currently among the most talented players in Europe

Mohamed Salah is considered one of the greatest footballers to play for Liverpool in the Premier League era. He joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer window of 2017.

Salah has played 188 Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit so far, scoring 120 goals and assisting 53 more. The Egyptian won the Premier League's Player of the Season award during his debut campaign and has been part of the Premier League Team of the Season thrice.

The 30-year-old attacker also boasts three Premier League Golden Shoes in his trophy cabinet.

Striker- Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez created havoc in the Premier League after joining the Reds from Ajax in the winter transfer window of 2011. He played 110 league games during his three-and-a-half seasons at Anfield, registering 69 goals and 23 assists.

The Uruguay international won the 2013-14's Premier League Golden Shoe and was also named the Premier League's Player of the Season for that campaign. Suarez also shared the European Golden Shoe with Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2013-14 season.

Striker - Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres is still among the popular figures at Anfield

Fernardo Torres quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Anfield following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2007. The Spaniard, known as 'El Nino' among Reds fans, scored 65 goals in 102 appearances at the club.

He won the Liverpool Player of the Season accolade for the 2007-08 season and was also named in the Premier League Team of the Season twice. Torres also finished third in 2008's Ballon d'Or final rankings.

