Liverpool's Harvey Elliott is showing he can make it during loan spell at Blackburn Rovers

At just 17 years old, Harvey Elliott has already established quite a list of achievements for a player still so young.

After breaking into the Fulham first team squad in the 2018-19 season, he became the youngest player ever to play in the EFL Cup and the Premier League. His talent and undoubted potential, quickly attracted the attention of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, and Harvey Elliott signed for the club he supported as a boy in the summer of 2019.

Harvey Elliott would make eight appearances for Klopp's side, picking up winners' medals in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Elliott would also receive a Premier League winners medal, despite only making two appearances, though he did feature in 12 match day squads in total.

Should Liverpool have sent Harvey Elliott on loan?

The reward for Harvey Elliott's success was signing his first professional contract with the club, tying him to Liverpool for the next three years.

Despite his tender years, it was deemed vital that Elliott get some first team experience, and so a loan move was agreed for him to join Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers for the 2020-21 season.

The approach Liverpool have taken to Elliott's development contrasts sharply with how Manchester City chose to handle Phil Foden. City resisted the temptation to loan him out, instead feeling that he would benefit more from training with City's squad, and gradually giving him more and more game time over the course of three seasons.

This approach paid off, with Foden now featuring regularly for Pep Guardiola's side, and recently making his full international debut.

✍️ Harvey Elliott has signed his first professional contract with the Reds 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 6, 2020

However, with Liverpool's front three so well established, and Diogo Jota joining from Wolves, the prospect of Harvey Elliott getting any meaningful game time in 2020-21 seemed remote, so a loan to a Championship club made sense.

The move to Blackburn is already paying off. Since signing, he has played 90 minutes in all three matches, scoring his first professional goal at senior level and claiming two assists. Elliott has already established an excellent understanding with Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong, and though Rovers have made an inconsistent start to the season, a push for the play-offs should be within their reach given the talent they have available.

Klopp and Liverpool will surely be delighted with Harvey Elliott's progress. A full season playing every week in the Championship, will undoubtedly accelerate Elliott's development.

A loan move to a Premier League side in 2021-22 or perhaps even a return to Liverpool's first team squad will surely beckon, if he continues his impressive start to life at Blackburn Rovers.