Ranking the six highest paid players at Liverpool currently (2022-23)

Manager Jurgen Klopp has assembled one of the most talented squads in European football at Liverpool. The Reds have enjoyed a lot of joy in recent years, winning four major trophies in the last four seasons.

To achieve that success, the Merseyside-based club had to bring in some of the top quality players in the world. They also pay hefty fees in wages to these players. The Reds have an annual wage bill of £127.73 million.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the list of the six highest-paid players at Liverpool currently.

#4 Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino - £180,000 per week

Fabinho currently earns £180,000 per week at Anfield. This makes him the joint-fourth-most player at Liverpool alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

The 28-year-old has established himself as among the most talented midfielders in the Premier League since joining the Reds from AS Monaco in 2018. He has played 115 PL games for the Merseyside-based club so far, registering eight goals and six assists.

Alexander-Arnold and Firmino are also key members of Klopp's team and have helped them win Premier League and Champions League titles.

Alexander-Arnold is the Reds' academy graduate and has been one of the most important creative outlets for his side. Meanwhile, Firmino joined from Hoffenheim in 2015 and had formed a prolific partnership with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

#3 Thiago Alcantara - £200,000 per-week

Thiago currently earns £200,000 per week at Anfield, which makes him the third highest earner in the squad.

The Brazil international joined the Reds from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window of 2020. He played a key role for the Reds last season, registering one goal and four assists in 25 PL appearances. Thiago was part of the 2021-22's 'Premier League Team of the Season'.

#2 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as among the most talented defenders in Europe. He joined the Reds from Southampton in the January transfer window of 2018 for a then world-record fee of £75 million.

He has played 129 league games for the Reds so far, registering 13 goals.

Van Dijk has helped the Reds win multiple trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League titles. They have also won the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Carabao Cup and FA Cup with the Dutch defender.

The 31-year-old defender was the 2018-19 season's 'PFA Player of the Season'. He was also included in the 'PFA Team of the Season' on three different occasions.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Salah is one of the most talented footballers of his generation

Mohamed Salah recently signed a new three-year contract at Anfield, worth £350,000 per-week. The former AS Roma attacker is currently the highest-paid African player in the world.

The Egypt international has established himself as among the most talented footballers in the world since joining the Reds from AS Roma in 2017. He has played 180 Premier League games for the Reds thus far, scoring 118 goals.

Salah was 2017-18's 'PFA Player of the Season' and also won the Premier League's Golden Boot on three separate occasions.

