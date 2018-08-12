Liverpool's new-look midfield

Liverpool's explosive midfielders

So, is it finally happening for Liverpool? Is it finally finally coming home? After relatively waiting for over 30 years now, can Liverpool's key signings finally step up the gear and bring home the silverware?

As much as I wish for that to happen, it still remains a doubt because they were not able to win major trophies even when they had the likes of Suarez, Sterling, Gerrard, Torres, Mascherano and a list of major game-changers.

Liverpool have done well under Jurgen Klopp but the signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho could take them to the next level. Both the lads arrived precisely at Anfield during the transfer window to bolster Liverpool's midfield options.

Over the years, Liverpool have suffered major problems at the back and midfield, but the arrival of Virgil Van Dijk, helps to boost the confidence of the back four and it is starting to look even more threatening with the arrival of Keita and Fabinho in midfield.

Klopp is a hero, a fighter, a coach that's never willing to settle for small achievements. His ambitious attitude was well implemented on Liverpool last season when he took them to the brink of Champions League glory with a midfield trio of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Milner, in particular, was a revelation in Europe, although all three deserved credit. It was an impressive effort, one that should go down in the memory lane, because what are your chances when you have teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and PSG competing in a single tournament.

The sharp Fabinho

Klopp has upgraded his midfield. The arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig has long been anticipated but that does not make it any less exciting. The signing of Fabinho from Monaco underlines the commitment to quality in the centre of the pitch.

These two players, 23 and 24 respectively, will definitely be able to bring more depth and excitement to Liverpool's midfield play.

Keita is a goal threat and a creative player too, one who will support the front three in the final third. He covers the ground quickly and wins the ball back high up the field. Fabinho is no lesser than that, he can provide the physical presence and possesses good vision on field, and he is certainly a much-needed holding midfielder for Liverpool.

Klopp is clearly encouraged by the options now at his disposal and expects both men to fit in well. Keita is very sharp in challenges, good presence of mind in counter-pressing and one who always wants to win the ball ahead of his opposition teammates.

Another close-season signing, Xherdan Shaqiri, from Stoke City, will certainly provide more attacking options for Klopp. Shaqiri's ability to squeeze in tight defensive walls makes him a huge threat, and his powerful shots and early visions are factors to look out for as well.

Naby Keita

Who will make way for Fabinho and Keita seems less obvious. Wijnaldum is vulnerable. At 32, Milner may be expecting to resume utility man duties after his summer.

Adam Lallana is back to help out but he is just as comfortable in the front three and his flexibility hints at another solution that the new signings could provide for Klopp.

It is clear that Klopp's team can beat just about anyone in a one-off game. They showed their credentials in the Champions League and when they beat Manchester City three times in a single season. At their best, they can certainly beat the best!

Liverpool also have something that they never have had for years now, depth. They have the ability to change things up if necessary. They can rest key players and still remain strong, allowing them to compete on multiple fronts as the fixtures will pile up, something that has been an issue in previous Premier League title chases. I just can't wait to see Fabinho and Keita hit the ground.