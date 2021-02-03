Liverpool’s Premier League renaissance to be tested by Brighton

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are back in business following back-to-back wins in the Premier League. The Reds endured a tough period at the start of the year but the storm finally seems to have passed.

After a run of five games without a win in the Premier League, Liverpool have now recorded wins over Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in successive games. Even better, the club seems to have sorted its goal-scoring problems.

Klopp’s side struggled to break teams down throughout January, and had scored just once in their previous five league games before playing against Tottenham.

However, they’ve now scored three goals against their last two opponents – Tottenham and West Ham – and look to have regained their form of old.

Big 3️⃣ points to fight for tonight. 𝐔𝐏 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐒! ✊#LIVBHA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 3, 2021

Brighton to test Liverpool’s rejuvenation

Liverpool will face Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday as they look to maintain momentum in their title defence. Their poor form in recent weeks saw them slightly fall off in the Premier League race.

The Reds are currently trailing Manchester United and Manchester City and will need to win to close the gap to their title rivals. In Brighton, though, they face an opponent that will test their resolve.

Graham Potter’s side sits just above the relegation zone and are desperately in need of the points in their battle for survival. That makes the game a must-win for both teams.

While Liverpool boasts the better players, Brighton will not come cheap. The Seagulls held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw the first time around, and could cause another upset at Anfield if the Reds slack off.

👑 @MoSalah becomes the first player to score 20+ goals in four consecutive seasons for the Reds since @Ian_Rush9 🙌 pic.twitter.com/v3iRAeeDEF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 2, 2021

Liverpool targeting third straight league win

Having beaten Tottenham and West Ham in their last two Premier League games, Liverpool are now targeting a third straight league win.

Klopp has already indicated that they will not go easy on Brighton, and urged his players to be ready for a tough encounter against the Seagulls.

“I think it's probably fair to say that Brighton fights for staying in the league with the points they have, but it's really nice that they show you can fight for staying in the league with this kind of football as well,” the German said, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com.

“Not only because Adam Lallana is there now, but I try to see them as often as I can and I know how good they are. It will be a tough one. They defend well, they attack especially well, so we have to be ready for this game.”

Liverpool’s recent results have propelled the club to third on the Premier League table, but they need to be more consistent to catch their rivals at the summit.

The Reds look rejuvenated but they’ll have it all to do against Brighton on Wednesday.