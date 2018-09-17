Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UCL 2018-19: Liverpool's probable starting lineup vs PSG

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Feature
17 Sep 2018, 20:46 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League
The Brazilian international has been discharged from hospital and is in contention to start against PSG.

After winning all of their opening five fixtures this season, Liverpool get their Champions League campaign underway tomorrow night, when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men reached the final of the competition last time around, and will be looking forward to starting the new season on a winning note.

We are lining up for an interesting match and here's a probable Liverpool XI to start against PSG.

Goalkeeper

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Alisson

Alisson Becker: The Brazillian goalkeeper impressed with his performances this season and is currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Glove with three clean sheets. Two mind-boggling mistakes from Loris Karius cost Liverpool the UEFA Champions League title last season but the Reds are back with a safer pair of hands in their goal this term.

Defenders

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The promising defender established himself as the Reds' first choice right-back following Nathaniel Clyne's injury last season. He is excellent offensively and will be a constant attacking threat on the right side.

Andy Robertson: Arguably the best left back in the league, Andy Robertson has been a revelation since breaking into Liverpool's first XI last season, and Alberto Moreno needs to do something extraordinary to regain his place back in the team.

Virgil van Dijk: The ex-Southampton defender has completely transformed Liverpool's defence since his arrival and is among the first names on Liverpool's teamsheet. However, he will be up against one of the most lethal attacking lines tomorrow, and it will be interesting to see how the Dutch captain organizes his defence.

Joe Gomez: The young English defender excelled in the absence of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, and cemented his place in the team. He is one of Liverpool's top performers this season and also impressed in England's recent matches against Spain and Switzerland.

Midfielders

Bury v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Naby Keita

Naby Keita: The Guinean international started his career well at Liverpool and impressed with his vision and passing skills. He has featured in all of the Reds' opening five fixtures this season and is likely to start the game against PSG.

James Milner: The Englishmen has been the star performer of the Reds this season and was awarded the man of the match awards for his performances against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. The former Manchester City midfielder has contributed one goal and two assists in the league this season.

Gini Wijnaldum- The Dutch International Gini Wijnaldum has also been a revelation in his new No.6 role, and scored his first away goal in the Premier League last weekend. He has completed 259 passes in the league this season with an impressive accuracy of 92.7 percent.

Attackers

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane: The Senegalese international has started the season brilliantly and is among the Reds' best performers. He is Liverpool's top goal scorer in the Premier League with four goals.

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian has not been at his mesmerizing best this season, and has scored just two goals in the opening five game;, nevertheless, he is a threat to the opponents and it will be a tough task for PSG's defenders to contain him.

Roberto Firmino: Roberto Firmino picked up a nasty eye injury during their win against Tottenham, but the Brazillian international has now been discharged from the hospital and is in contention to start against PSG.

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
