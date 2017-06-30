Reports: Liverpool set to break record for €79.7 million superstar

Liverpool are going all out in their hunt for Premier League glory

What’s the story?

Liverpool are all set to regain what they feel is their rightful place at the top of the pile with a proper ol’ splurge in the summer transfer market. Having already paid a reported €45.4 million for Egyptian superstar Mohammed Salah to burnish their attack that was already bristling with pace and venom they are going all out now to reinforce their midfield. In this endeavour, the Reds are all set to smash their own club record and spend up to €79.7 million (or GBP 70 million) to bring in one of the Bundesliga’s players of the season – RB Leipzig’s midfield engine Naby Keita as per the Times

In case you didn’t know

The 22 year old Guinean powerhouse is a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder who has an engine that will keep him running all day while also possessing a rare footballing brain making him a valuable asset at both ends of the field – in terms of interceptions, passing range and indeed ability to pop up with crucial goals. His first senior season was with hometown club Horoya AC before he moved on to France and FC Istres in Ligue 2 (after unsuccessful trials at FC Lorient and Le Mans). In 2014, he joined Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg before he transferred to their German sister club RB Leipzig.

It was at Leipzig that he really caught the attention of the bigger footballing world. In 32 games, he scored 8 goals, provided 7 assists and averaged a quite incredible 2.6 interceptions and 2.6 tackles per game this past season.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool’s revolution under Jurgen Klopp appears to be in full flow and Naby Keita may well be the final, and most vital, piece of the jigsaw. Their attack already features the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana, and Philippe Coutinho (as well as the newly acquired Mohammed Salah) but their central midfield could do with some steel and that’s what they’re aiming for with Naby Keita.

His all-action style would be a great fit to Klopp’s famed gegen-press philosophy as well.

Video

For those who aren’t fans of the Bundesliga, here’s the best of Naby Keita:

Not too shabby, is he?

Author’s take

Alongside Jordan Henderson, the Guinean would form a formidable midfield partnership that might well see the Anfield side mount a serious challenge on the Premier League – something they have failed to do since the departure of Luis Suarez to Barcelona.

This year could well be their year!