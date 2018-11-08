Liverpool star believes his side can win away at Paris Saint-Germain

Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated figure against Red Star

What's the story?

Liverpool's left-back Andy Robertson is confident of his team's chances away at Paris Saint-Germain. He believes the Reds can get the job done at the French capital and secure qualification for the knockout stages, despite having tasted defeat against Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

In case you didn't know...

Champions League's runners-up lost their position of strength in arguably the toughest group in the competition - Group C - after a shock 2-0 loss at the hands of Red Star. They now need to upstage PSG on their turf or beat Napoli at Anfield in order to progress to the round of 32.

The heart of the matter

They let their chances slip against Serbian giants and with two high-voltage group stage clashes ahead of them, Jurgen Klopp and co know well that this could go either way.

However, young full-back Robertson feels his teammates have it in them to go to Paris and come back with all three points. He confidently said:

"Of course, we have to. We believe we can win every game, that's always been the case with us. We can perform a lot better than the two [away] games we've had [against Napoli and Red Star], they've been off days and we need to look at that, of course we do."

Robertson admitted that Liverpool's away form this term hasn't been as good as last season's but added that they are optimistic heading into the acid test against Thomas Tuchel's PSG on 28 November.

"We're still to play the best team away and we need to go there and put in a much better performance than we have done. We knew this group was going to be tough and it's proving that way. It's tight and it'll go right to the wire. We're still confident we'll get through but we need to go to try and prove that now."

What's next?

Up next in the Premier League, the Merseyside club face off against a struggling Fulham side at Anfield as they look to force their way back to the top of the table.