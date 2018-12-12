UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk determined to win the trophy this year

Virgil van Dijk

What's the story?

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has openly expressed his desire to lift the coveted Champions League after his side defeated Napoli in a difficult encounter at Anfield. The Dutchman added that he is very happy to be at Merseyside, and that this is the best time to be a Liverpool player.

In case you didn't know...

Since switching from Southampton in the winter transfer window, Van Dijk has emerged as one of the most dependable and consistent center backs in England, if not in Europe. As a result of his solidity, the Reds have only shipped six goals in 16 games.

The heart of the matter

On the back of a string of positive results and an unbeaten run of form, Liverpool are on top of the Premier League table - one point ahead of Manchester City.

However, they were made to work hard for their qualification to the Champions League knockouts as the group stage went down to the wire. A 1-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli ensured a ticket to the round of 32 for the Reds.

Van Dijk hopes that Klopp's troops go the next level and bring more consistency into their play even abroad. Speaking about excelling both domestically and in Europe, he stated:

"It’s something that we all want, it’s something that we are going to give everything for. We want to play on the highest level and the Champions League, other than the Premier League for us, is the highest level. We want to reach the maximum and hopefully do better than we did last year in the Champions League."

He continued:

"You need to have dreams, you need to go for it, otherwise why would you be a footballer?"

The central defender was seen barking orders at Andy Robertson during the Napoli game. When asked if he was being a touch too harsh, he lifted the lid on what makes them tick as a team, remarking:

"You have to, you need to be hard with each other. When things aren’t going right you need to tell each other, otherwise it’s going to be too easy.

He further added:

"I think that’s a sign of a good team. When people are shouting at me I take it because they want to make me better and their mistake they take it as well if I shout to them. That’s how it is, we’re all grown-ups, we take it and after the game if you’re not happy with it then you discuss it. It is what it is."

Video

He has proven to be robust, solid and reliable.

What's next?

Having qualified for the next round of the prestigious Champions League, the focus for Virgil Van Dijk and Liverpool now shifts back to the Premier League. They face another high-voltage clash this weekend, against fierce rivals Manchester United.

