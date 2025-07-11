Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father's comments about son's potential move to Barcelona resurface amid transfer rumors

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz's father, Luis Manuel, commented about his son's potential move to Barcelona in 2023. The comments have resurfaced on the internet following La Blaugrana's latest interest in the Colombian winger this summer.

Despite stating that he knows very little about La Blaugrana, Manuel claimed that his son is a huge Barcelona fan. He also said that it's Luis Diaz's childhood dream to play for the Catalan club. He dubbed the Spanish giants as one of the best clubs in the world.

However, he also thanked Porto and Liverpool while lauding his son for his discipline and dedication towards the sport. Luis Manuel told Win Sports in November 2023 (via GOAL):

"The truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be a dream to go there."

"So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way welcomed him and received him. Luis is a player who finds it easy to win over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication, he is a very disciplined player, thank God. There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world." he added.

The 28-year-old is linked with Barcelona over a move this summer. Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the Colombian winger, and according to Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga champions have also made an official bid to sign Luis Diaz. Nevertheless, the Reds are at ease about Diaz's contract situation because he has two years remaining on his deal at Anfield.

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez close to joining Serie A side: Reports

According to Sport Witness (via This is Anfield), Napoli have made a £47.5 million (€55m) offer for Liverpool's Darwin Nunez. The deal can rise to £51.8 million (€60m) with add-ons. With add-ons, the Serie A giants would be able to match the Reds' asking price for the Uruguayan forward.

As per the contract outline, Darwin Nunez will earn around £80,000 a week, but the Uruguayan attacker wants a fee closer to £100,000 a week. Nunez has reportedly agreed to join the Serie A champions, but Partenopei are waiting for a green signal from the Reds.

Nunez joined the Merseyside side from Benfica for a reported fee of £85 million in the summer of 2022 and has three years remaining on his contract. However, failing to live up to the expectations of a number 9 at Anfield, the 24-year-old has been seeking a move outside England.

