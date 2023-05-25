Liverpool star spotted working at McDonald's drive-thru handing out McFlurry ice creams

Liverpool powerhouse center-back Virgil van Dijk donned an unusual uniform — not the famed red jersey of Anfield, but rather, the iconic M of McDonald's. Fans thronged and cameras rolled in Kirkby as Van Dijk was sighted expertly maneuvering the demanding drive-thru window of the fast-food titan.

The Dutch footballer, a renowned figure in the global football panorama, isn't typically spotted flipping patties or handing out ice creams. However, his recent stint at the McDonald's in Kirkby was a sight to behold. Assisting the tireless staff in their drive-thru responsibilities, Van Dijk proved once again why he is such a beloved figure on and off the pitch.

As the whispers grew into excited murmurs and then full-blown cries of joy, the patrons of the fast-food joint soon realized the identity of the new drive-thru employee. Fans young and old waved and cheered for the smiling centre-back, who responded warmly with thumbs-up signs and friendly greetings.

SPORTbible @sportbible Imagine going to a McDonald’s drive-through and getting served by Virgil van Dijk 🤯 Imagine going to a McDonald’s drive-through and getting served by Virgil van Dijk 🤯😂 https://t.co/wpVoZ0bWzi

Excitement reached fever pitch when children congregated outside the drive-thru window, hoping for a fleeting moment with the football luminary. The highlight of the day? The sight of Van Dijk deftly carrying a tray laden with over a dozen McFlurry ice creams, delivering sweet delight to the eagerly waiting queue of cars.

According to LiverpoolEcho, this McDonald's drive-thru rodeo isn't his first community outreach endeavour with the golden arches. The defender had previously participated in McDonald's Fun Football event in Liverpool ONE. Just a few weeks prior, on Monday, April 10, the star was found sharing stories with young fans outside Byron Burger.

Arthur Melo is Liverpool's worst signing under Jurgen Klopp: Redmen TV presenter

Arthur Melo has not been a hit at Anfield, according to Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin. The presenter expressed his disappointment with the 26-year-old footballer to GIVEMESPORT, deeming Melo as "the worst signing of the Jurgen Klopp era."

Despite arriving at Anfield with promising credentials, Melo has struggled to make an impact. Machin has expressed his disillusionment with the player so much so that he's branded Melo as the least effective acquisition in Klopp's tenure as Liverpool manager, telling GiveMeSport:

"Arthur Melo has to be the worst signing of the Jurgen Klopp era. It can't be classified as anything other than that. The only good thing is that Liverpool didn't pay money for him and the fact that it was a loan. But I think, given the circumstances, there was no hype around him."

In further news confirming Melo's underwhelming spell at Anfield, Klopp has decided that Melo will depart after his season-long loan agreement ends. A report from Fabrizio Romano also suggested that Juventus, Melo's parent club, is looking to offload the central midfielder once he returns.

