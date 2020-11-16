Trent Alexander-Arnold chooses Ballon d'Or winner had award not been scrapped

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold claimed that Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski was 'destined' to win the Ballon d'Or after his magnificent 2019/20 campaign.

The Polish international was undoubtedly the most devastating player in the world through the course of the previous campaign, posting a career-high 55 goals across all competitions and guiding his side to a stunning treble. Lewandowski ended as the highest scorer in the UEFA Champions League as well as the Bundesliga, and was simply sensational across all fronts.

However, France Football unfortunately announced that the Golden Ball will not be awarded for the 2019/20 campaign as Ligue 1 has not had a complete season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was met with an immense amount of widespread criticism, and should it have not been scrapped, the Bayern Munich star would have been nailed on to win the prestigious award.

Bayern Munich's 'unbelievable' Lewandowski deserved Ballon d'Or, feels Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold

Robert Lewandowski fired Bayern Munich to the treble

Speaking on the treble-winning Bayern Munich superstar, the Liverpool right-back expressed;

"That [scrapping of the award] was probably a bit unjust. He [Robert Lewandowski] was destined for that. I’m sure he’ll be disappointed because not many players in this era can say they’ve won it except for those two [Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo]."

Alexander-Arnold added that Lewandowski, along with former Barcelona and Liverpool star Luis Suarez, are the only two players who, in his opinion, could go close to the likes of Messi and Ronaldo in terms of goals.

1 - Robert Lewandowski scored 55 goals for FC Bayern München in 2019-20 – 16 more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues in all competitions. Clinical. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/bmzYDPH8q4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

Advertisement

He continued,

"He knows what he’s achieved, amazing things, so many trophies. His numbers are scary. Over the last 10 years, there's only really been him and [Luis] Suarez, as strikers, who have come close to [Messi and Ronaldo] in terms of numbers, consistency. Those two have set the boundary so high, scoring 60 a season, so for anyone to even come close to those numbers is an achievement in itself."

The Liverpool academy product also heaped further praise on Lewandowski, saying that the Bayern Munich frontman is setting an example for other footballers in Europe. He remarked;

"Lewandowski is an unbelievable player, and to be posting those numbers at his age is an amazing achievement. It just shows that footballers are taking it that step further. He’s setting an example for strikers in Europe to try and follow."

8 - Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bayern Munich history to score in eight consecutive games in major European competition, overtaking Jürgen Klinsmann's seven-game run ending in 1996. Machine. #UCL pic.twitter.com/OradNtVk7a — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Advertisement

Liverpool and Bayern Munich locked horns in the year before the Bavarians won the treble, during which the Reds emerged victorious across both the fixtures of their two-legged tie. Jurgen Klopp's men eventually went on to win the European crown, but were displaced by Hansi Flick's Bundesliga juggernaut.

Lewandowski has seemingly picked up right where he left off last year, with a staggering 11 goals in his first six Bundesliga games this season.

Also read: 5 Currently active players with most assists in Europe