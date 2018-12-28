Liverpool star unhappy with Klopp's treatment, hints at a move away from Anfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno has openly expressed his disgust over the lack of opportunities at the club. According to the Spaniard, upon returning from injury, he should have been brought back to the fold by Jurgen Klopp.

In case you didn't know...

Moreno suffered a blow to his ankle, an injury that kept him out for months together. The former Sevilla man returned at the start of 2018 but has been pushed down the pecking order due to the establishment of Andrew Robertson at left back.

The heart of the matter

Consequentially, Moreno has only played the full 90 minutes once this season in the Premier League. In total, so far, the 26-year-old has only mustered 154 minutes in the league. And rightfully so, he is growing impatient over the lack of minutes on the pitch.

Speaking to Cadena Ser, he revealed:

"I do not feel good, that is the truth.

The Spaniard continued:

I hurt myself giving everything for this team and I think that when I came back from injury, I deserved an opportunity. The situation is normal for a lot of players but simply, I did not like the way he (Jurgen Klopp) has treated me, you can say that."

Moreno also openly indicated a possible move away from England, claiming that he is ready to listen to offers from elsewhere.

"Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs.I am in my fifth year here, there is no agreement on a renewal and in January, I am free to listen to any offer."

Advertisement

Video

Moreno is a fine talent. The attacking edge he provides is an asset to have, especially for a team that sets up like Liverpool.

What's next?

With Andy Robertson clearly the favourite at Merseyside, it looks like Moreno will have to wait for opportunities, which have thus far, been hard to come by. Meanwhile, Liverpool have Arsenal and Manchester City up next - two fixtures capable of defining the title race.

Advertisement