Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk responds on Twitter to Squawka's rating for him in the Aston Villa clash

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has delivered a savage reaction to Squawka's rating of him after their 2-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The British football website has ranked every player for their performance on the night and the Dutchman received a surprisingly low score of 5 on 10.

Reviewing his game, they wrote:

"So apparently, the way to make Virgil van Dijk play poorly is to have him play at Villa Park. The Liverpool colossus was all over the place yet again in the midlands and never looked sure of himself."

Van Dijk responded to these claims with two laughing emojis in the comments, sarcastically indicating that he doesn't agree with them.

The towering Dutchman made four clearances, completed 94% of his passes, won both aerial duels and registered eight long balls in the match.

He also played a big part in Liverpool's equalizer as it was his shot that Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez spilled into Joel Matip's path, with the Cameroonian then slamming it home to make it 1-1.

Squawka, with that first line, made an indirect reference to Van Dijk's performance at the stadium during their infamous 7-2 loss in October 2020, where he was heavily criticized for an inept showing.

However, the 30-year-old fared much better on his return, and the website has also drawn sarcastic responses from Liverpool fans, who've mocked their rating of Van Dijk, which is the lowest after only Alisson and Fabinho (four each).

After missing a large portion of their 2020-21 season through injury, Van Dijk has returned to his best this season, playing a key role in his side's push for an unprecedented qaudruple of trophies.

Liverpool remain hot on the heels of Manchester City

After this victory, the Reds have once again drawn level with Manchester City on 86 points, albeit having played one more game.

Liverpool FC @LFC



A brilliant header to secure a crucial three points at Villa Park! Mane. Match-winnerA brilliant header to secure a crucial three points at Villa Park! Mane. Match-winner 😍A brilliant header to secure a crucial three points at Villa Park! https://t.co/0bgV4TgkoE

The Sky Blues can restore a three-point lead over their rivals with a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's side desperately need them to slip up somewhere in their last three games to have a chance of winning the Premier League.

But for now, the title initiative lies with the holders, who've shown no signs of slowing down.

