Liverpool star wants to 'write history' at the club

Virgil van Dijk is loving life as a Liverpool player and feels it's the best time to be a part of the club. Although he knows there will be tough days ahead and that there are no shortcuts to success, the Dutchman believes his side are more than capable of doing big things.

Liverpool have started the season in assertive fashion, having won all of their league games so far. In their tough Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain, Roberto Firmino's 91st-minute goal ensured their 100% record was maintained.

Klopp's men showed a lot of character, spirit and maturity in the game, which eventually helped them upstage the French giants.

Van Dijk has been highly instrumental for the Merseyside club and is marshalling the defence like a true leader. The former Southampton centre-back revealed he is loving every bit of his time at Anfield. The former Southampton player stated:

"You know, it's a great time to be a Liverpool player, you want to play these games, you want to play these clubs we are going to face. You want to play at the highest level [and], you know, enjoy it. I want to win things, I want to create memories here and write history as well with all these boys."0

"You need to have ambitions, and with the size of this club, with the people around here and the history of the club, we want to try and win everything. It's going to be hard, it's going to be something very difficult to do, but you know we are going to just try it."

Van Dijk further divulged that the Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid hasn't hampered the side's confidence.

"If you are gonna be on the pitch and don't believe it then you'd better stay home. You need to have belief, you need to have belief in everyone in your team and I have all the belief that's there in this team."

Van Dijk is becoming one of the hottest properties in English football, courtesy of his alertness, solidity and ball-playing abilities.

After a historic victory against Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds welcome Southampton to Anfield on Saturday as Premier League action returns.