Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah offers emphatic response when asked if he’ll be fit for UCL final against Real Madrid

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has confirmed that he will be fit in time to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Reds will take on the Spanish La Liga champions on Saturday, 28th May in Paris aiming to win their 7th Champions League.

It was a nervous moment for Liverpool fans worldwide when Mohamed Salah was forced off in the 33rd minute of their FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Pharaoh apparently suffered a groin injury but was able to walk off the pitch when he was substituted.

When asked after the game if he would be fit for the Champions League final, Salah replied, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“Of course, of course! It’s all good!”

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah with a fan 🤣 Mohamed Salah with a fan 🤣 https://t.co/6CBVbGeYSg

Jurgen Klopp also confirmed that Salah should be fit enough for the Champions League final in two weeks' time. The German told ITV:

"Mo came and he said he could carry on, but I felt a little thing. I hope he will be fine."

Liverpool eventually clinched their eighth FA Cup trophy, beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after the two sides could not be separated in 120 minutes.

Kostas Tsimikas scored the decisive spot kick to become a Merseyside hero and helped the Reds keep their quadruple dreams alive.

The Premier League title race is very much in Manchester City's hands, though, with Klopp's side trailing them by three points with two games remaining.

A cup treble looks like a real possibility, although defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League final will be a monumental task.

Liverpool and Salah both eye revenge on Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid faced each other in the Champions League final back in 2017-18 in Kyiv.

Los Blancos won the game 3-1 to win their 13th Champions League title and the Reds will be looking to take revenge for the loss in Paris.

Mohamed Salah inflicted a horrific shoulder injury after being wrestled by Sergio Ramos in the game and had to be taken off.

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius also made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the final.

The beautiful game Mo Salah and Liverpool celebrating their FA Cup win with Egyptian footballer Moamen Zakaria, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2020.The beautiful game Mo Salah and Liverpool celebrating their FA Cup win with Egyptian footballer Moamen Zakaria, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2020.The beautiful game ❤️ https://t.co/lkQEvhAH23

Salah openly admitted that he wanted to face Real Madrid in the final after his side's place in the final was confirmed. As quoted by The Mirror, the Egyptian international said:

"I want to play Madrid, I have to be honest. City are a really tough team, we played against them a few times this season."

"I think personally, I would prefer Madrid. We lost in the final to them so I want to play against them and hopefully win it."

Edited by S Chowdhury