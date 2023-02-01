Liverpool target pushing to join Barcelona before deadline - Reports

Liverpool target Soyan Amrabat is pushing for a move to Barcelona from Fiorentina on transfer deadline day. The Blaugrana are seemingly in the market for a new midfielder, and the Moroccan has been earmarked as an option.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Amrabat, 26, has spoken to Fiorentina's president to persuade him to allow him to join Barcelona. The Serie A side want to keep the midfielder.

Amrabat left a telling post on his Instagram account, hinting at his eagerness to head to the Nou Camp. He said in the post:

“Go for it now. Future is promised to no one”.

The Fiorentina midfielder has made 25 appearances across competitions and has helped the side keep six clean sheets. However, his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Morocco earned major plaudits.

Amrabat featured in all seven matches of Morocco's brilliant World Cup campaign, in which they finished fourth. He soon found himself linked with a move to top European sides, including Barcelona and the Merseysiders. His current deal with Fiorentina expires in 2024, and they are demanding £39.5 million for the midfielder.

However, the player's agent felt that Jurgen Klopp's side were not serious with their pursuit. Foot Mercato reports:

“Just to remind everyone, there was a positive meeting during the World Cup between Amrabat’s entourage and Liverpool but unfortunately, his agent thought that Liverpool were linked with a lot of midfielders during this transfer window – like Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez and Liverpool were having discussions with Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.”

They added:

“So, it was difficult for Amrabat’s agent to see if he would be an undeniable starter under Jurgen Klopp, it was very difficult situation and they decided to abandon negotiations with Liverpool”.

Liverpool were warned against signing Barcelona target Amrabat as he could be a panic buy

The Reds were warned against moving for Amrabat.

Liverpool have endured a woeful campaign, slipping down to ninth in the Premier League and are out of all domestic cup competitions. The Reds' midfield has been criticized throughout the season. Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho have put in uninspired performances.

Despite this, former Scotland international Don Hutchison advised Klopp's side to be cautious about potentially panicking in the transfer market. He alluded to their interest in Amrabat, saying:

"They have to make sure they don’t panic (in the transfer market). I have seen Amrabat at the World Cup. He had a brilliant World Cup for Morocco. He hasn’t been that good for Fiorentina for 18 months, so you can’t just panic and look at these players and think ‘that’s the one I need’. Make sure you get the right one.”

It appears that Amrabat has his heart set on a move to Barcelona, and the Reds are not expected to do any more business on transfer deadline day (January 31). Klopp will have to make do with the squad he currently has at his disposal.

