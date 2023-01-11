"Make sure you get the right one" - Liverpool sent transfer warning amid links to midfielder who impressed at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Scotland international Donald Hutchison has advised Liverpool to proceed with caution in the transfer market and not panic-buy players on a whim. The former midfielder’s comments came amid reports of the Reds’ interest in Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat.

Moroccan star Amrabat was on fire at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Atlas Lions became the first African nation to play in a FIFA World Cup semi-final. The midfielder was infallible in midfield, carrying the ball forward with grace and always looking to lend the attackers a helping hand. Additionally, he was rock solid at the back as well, making vital interceptions and rarely giving the ball away.

CaughtOffside @caughtoffside Jurgen Klopp is pushing for Liverpool to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat



(Corriere dello Sport) Jurgen Klopp is pushing for Liverpool to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat(Corriere dello Sport) 🚨 Jurgen Klopp is pushing for Liverpool to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat (Corriere dello Sport) https://t.co/npcjfPIB2A

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have long been linked with a move for Ambrabat, and according to HITC, the Merseysiders are also keeping an eye on the midfielder. Speaking to ESPN, the former Liverpool man advised his old club to look beyond Ambrabat’s World Cup run and also take his Fiorentina form into account.

“They have to make sure they don’t panic (in the transfer market),” Hutchinson began.

“I have seen Amrabat at the World Cup. He had a brilliant World Cup for Morocco. He hasn’t been that good for Fiorentina for 18 months, so you can’t just panic and look at these players and think ‘that’s the one I need’. Make sure you get the right one.”

Amrabat has indeed been mediocre for Fiorentina in Serie A this season. Not only has he failed to score or assist in 14 games, but he has also made only 11 interceptions, accurately delivered five of 45 crosses, and performed six clearances.

Fans urge Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar to sign contract extension amid Liverpool links

Inter fans have unfurled a banner at the San Siro, asking their superstar centre-back and captain Milan Skriniar to sign an extension. The banner read:

“Skriniar stay in Milan, you are our captain.”

Skriniar, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, will see his contract expire in June 2023. Considering he is one of the most sought-after defenders in the world, the Reds are expected to face stiff competition for the player.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Liverpool have enquired about the possibility of signing Inter defender Milan Skriniar this month. [ @GraemeBailey 🥈| Liverpool have enquired about the possibility of signing Inter defender Milan Skriniar this month. [@GraemeBailey] https://t.co/5wRzOWUF0x

According to 90min, Liverpool have already made contact with Inter over a deal for the defender. Jurgen Klopp and Co. have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of the player following the latest injury to Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman, who came off at half-time in a 3-1 defeat to Brentford on 2 January, could take more than a month to recover from his latest muscular injury.

Poll : 0 votes