Liverpool target wanted by 4 Serie A clubs – Reports

Liverpool target and Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch has allegedly popped up as a target for four Serie A giants this summer.

Gravenberch, 21, has been at the top of the Reds' midfield shortlist since the start of the summer transfer window. He is said to be discontented with his lack of first-team minutes at the Bavarians so far.

A right-footed box-to-box operator, the 11-cap Netherlands international joined the Bundesliga champions from Ajax in a deal worth up to £22 million last summer. He started in just six of his 33 appearances last season, registering just one goal and an assist in the process.

According to Sportitalia journalist Rudy Galetti, Inter Milan have enquired about the Dutchman's availability to Bayern Munich during discussions about a potential deal to sign Yann Sommer. They are hoping to fill the void left by Al-Nassr star Marcelo Brozovic this summer.

However, Simone Inzaghi's side are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of the Liverpool-linked midfielder. Juventus and AC Milan have expressed slight interest in snapping up the player, while Serie A champions Napoli are keen to monitor the competition for the ace.

However, Gravenberch is believed to be uninterested in securing a transfer to the Serie A. He is said to be interested in joining a Premier League team in the future, with Liverpool currently hot on his tail.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently in the market to sign multiple midfielders to cover for James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita's exits. They are also reportedly set to lose Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad this summer.

Liverpool target opens up on Bayern future

Earlier last month, Ryan Gravenberch claimed that he is keen to remain at Bayern Munich for the next campaign. He told Algemeen Dagblad:

"I'm assuming that I'll still be at Bayern next season. That is how I'm in it. I'm at a top three club in the world. I think that's beautiful and special. I'm not giving up just like that. My goal is to succeed here."

Gravenberch, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could decide to stay at Thomas Tuchel's side as a change of guard is expected in the centre of the park. Both Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have reportedly been marked as a couple of outgoings of late.

Should the Dutchman stay at the Allianz Arena this summer, Liverpool would shift their sights to the likes of Romeo Lavia, Kalvin Phillips and Sofyan Amrabat, as per The Athletic. They are also exploring a move for Cheick Doucoure this summer, as per Football Insider.