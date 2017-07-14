Reports: Liverpool to beat Chelsea to sign £65 million rated striker

Chelsea are set to miss out on signing another striker!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 14 Jul 2017, 11:53 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea for Aubameyang?

Whatâs the story?

Chelsea have missed out on Romelu Lukaku thanks to Manchester United making a late move and now, they seem to be facing a similar issue with their new target. Liverpool have entered the race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are reportedly the favourites right now.

Metro reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp wants to add more pace to his attack and is eyeing a move for the Borussia Dortmund star. The striker is available for a reported fee of Â£65 million and that has got the Reds up and running in the race for his signature.

In case you didnât know...

Chelsea were on the verge of signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton. They held negotiations with the Toffees for several weeks before Manchester United swooped in and signed him. The Belgian striker has now joined the Red Devils for a fee reportedly around Â£75 million but will rise to Â£100 million depending on his performance.

Jurgen Klopp has already worked with Aubameyang at Dortmund and is said to be keen on a reunion. The Liverpool manager wants to sign a striker this summer as Daniel Sturridge's fitness is still an issue while Divock Origi is not living up to the expectations.

Real Madrid CF v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

The heart of the matter

Liverpool have made a move for Aubameyang and have tabled a Â£65 million bid according to reports. Klopp is ready to use his 'connections' with Dortmund to secure the signing as per the report in Metro.

Antonio Conte made a 3 man shortlist after the club missed out on Lukaku. Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti made the list along with Aubameyang. The Chelsea manager is keen on signing one of them before next week as he only has Michy Batshuayi fit to lead the attack in the pre-season.

Whatâs next?

Borussia Dortmund are set to hold talks with both Chelsea and Liverpool in the coming days. While the German club does not want to sell their star striker, the player has reportedly informed them that he wishes to leave.

Aubameyang rejected a move to China while former AC Milan backed out of a move as BVB did not reduce their asking price for him.

Authorâs Take

Liverpool already have Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to provide pace on the wings. In the striker's department, Klopp only managed to add Dominic Solanke after he was released by Chelsea.

Aubameyang has a tough decision to make right now as he has both Chelsea and Liverpool waiting for his signature. The Blues might offer him a bigger package in terms of wages but Liverpool's style of play is what suits him the best.