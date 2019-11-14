Liverpool to give Mohamad Salah an extended period off to recover from injury

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have granted Mohamed Salah an extended period off to recover from an ankle injury that was aggravated during the Reds' Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Salah's return date still unclear

According to Sky Sports, Salah's return date from his injury remains unclear as the forward continues to receive treatment on his ankle.

The Egyptian, who has so far tallied nine goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Merseysiders, has been granted an extended period off by Liverpool as he continues his rehabilitation.

The 27-year-old has been ruled out of Egypt's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros after the national team's physios deemed it too risky for him to play following an examination.

Salah originally sustained the injury after a second-half challenge from Hamza Choudhury during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City earlier last month. The injury was made worse when he went down under a challenge from Fernandinho during their crucial win over Manchester City over the weekend. The forward was not immediately substituted and he went on to score the Reds' second goal against the defending champions.

Salah remains one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp's Champions League-winning team and they will be hoping to have their maverick Egyptian back in action as soon as possible.