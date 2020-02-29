Liverpool to make Virgil van Dijk highest-paid defender in world football with new deal | Premier League 2019-20

According to David Maddock of the Mirror, Liverpool are looking to hand Virgil van Dijk a bumper new contract that would make him the highest-paid defender in world football. Since swapping the south coast for Merseyside in January 2018 for a then world-record fee of £75 million, Van Dijk has established himself as the best player in the world in his position, as he has single-handedly transformed the Liverpool rearguard and spearheaded them to their sixth UEFA Champions League crown.

Since then, the Netherlands captain also came within a few votes of winning the Ballon d'Or, as he narrowly finished second behind Lionel Messi in 2019. The Dutchman has been in scintillating form once again this season and has been an ever-present for the Reds, as they look to secure their first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool are eager to hand the defender a new long-term deal to secure his services for the foreseeable future, as they aim to fend off interest from other clubs. Reports claim that if he were to sign a new deal at the club, he would become the highest-paid defender in world football, surpassing the likes of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and other decorated names.

Van Dijk will look to continue his rich vein of form in the business end of the season, as they aim to compete on all fronts and will also have one eye on the European champions, as he looks set to lead the Netherlands to their major tournament since the 2014 FIFA World Cup.