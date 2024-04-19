Liverpool: Top 3 European nights under Klopp

Jurgen Klopp bid adieu to European competitions with Liverpool as his side exited the Europa League following a failed attempt to overturn a daunting 3-0 deficit away at Bergamo against Atalanta on Thursday.

The Reds initially sparked hope after claiming an early lead, courtesy of a penalty earned by Trent Alexander-Arnold and expertly converted by Mohamed Salah. However, despite the early lead and a couple of great chances later, Liverpool struggled to capitalize.

In a stifling second half, neither team added to the scoresheet, with Liverpool ultimately falling short due to the damage inflicted by the visitors at Anfield a week ago.

Despite recent setbacks, the Anfield faithful have amassed a treasure trove of memories under their German maestro since 2015.

In Klopp, Liverpool supporters finally found a manager who not only instilled belief among fans but also embraced the iconic Liverpool style of passion and determination while delivering stunning results.

Initially, the final triumps eluded him, with his side notably falling short against Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final and Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

However, redemption arrived a year later when the Reds conquered Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi as they finally won the Champions League. This victory, in turn, catapulted them to world champion status as they triumphed over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final next year.

Liverpool's quest for further Champions League glory continued, only to be thwarted by a stellar performance from Thibaut Courtois in 2022, leaving them agonizingly close to the coveted trophy once more.

Amidst their extraordinary journey, Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp have delivered unforgettable football, yielding iconic victories that will endure in memory. Let's explore the top three European triumphs under Klopp's stewardship at Liverpool.

#3AS Roma - 2018-19 Champions League Semifinals (H)

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate after Salah's goal.

Liverpool faced AS Roma in the 2017-18 Champions League semifinal, with the first leg hosted by Anfield. Roma's recent historic comeback against Barcelona meant they posed a formidable challenge.

However, the match took a dramatic turn as Roma's former winger, Mohamed Salah, opened the scoring around the half-hour mark. The Egyptian doubled his tally ten minutes later and went on to assist goals for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Firmino, matching Salah's feat with two goals and two assists, propelled Liverpool to a commanding 5-0 lead.

Though they conceded two late goals, Liverpool took a three-goal advantage to the Stadio Olimpico.

Jurgen Klopp's side navigated through to the Champions League final, only to suffer a devastating defeat marred by goalkeeper Loris Karius' errors. Despite the disappointing outcome, Liverpool's display of fluid, attacking football captivated football fans worldwide.

#2 Borussia Dortmund - 2015-16 Europa League Quarterfinals (H)

Dejan Lovren with an iconic goal to win the game

In the Europa League Quarterfinals of the 2015-16 campaign, high-flying Borussia Dortmund clashed with Liverpool in a highly anticipated showdown. The Yellow Wall eagerly welcomed back their former boss, Jurgen Klopp, to Westfalenstadion for what promised to be a pivotal encounter. The first leg in Germany ended in a tense 1-1 draw, setting the stage for a thrilling return at Anfield.

The Anfield leg unfolded with a flurry of twists and turns within 90 minutes. Liverpool found themselves trailing by two goals within the opening ten minutes, courtesy of strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Despite creating numerous opportunities in the first half, the hosts failed to capitalize.

However, the second half began on a different note as Divock Origi narrowed the deficit just four minutes after the restart. Marco Reus swiftly extended Dortmund's lead with a clinical finish past Simon Mignolet seven minutes later. Yet, Liverpool rallied, with Philippe Coutinho's strike from outside the box pulling them back into contention just ten minutes after conceding their third goal.

With time ticking away, Liverpool staged a remarkable comeback, as late headed goals from Mamadou Sakho and Dejan Lovren secured a place in the Europa League Semifinals against Villarreal.

Klopp's side would go on to dispatch Villarreal convincingly, but their dreams were shattered in the final against Sevilla as they capitulated in the second half, conceding three goals after Daniel Sturridge's brilliant opener.

#1 Barcelona - 2018-19 Champions League Semifinals (H)

Gini Wijnaldum celebrates after equalling the score in the tie

Since May 8, 2019, the phrase "corner taken quickly" has etched itself into football lore. Liverpool wrote their names into the annals of the sport's history with a "once-in-a-lifetime comeback" against Barcelona at Anfield, earning a place in the museum of unforgettable moments.

Despite a commendable performance, the English side found themselves outplayed by Lionel Messi's brilliance in the opening leg, trailing 3-0 after the first encounter. However, the second leg unfolded as a tale of redemption, ignited by Divock Origi's early strike in the 7th minute.

The match took on a thrilling, topsy-turvy nature, with Barcelona threatening through Jordi Alba, only to be thwarted by the exceptional Alisson Becker. Liverpool, mirroring their first-half intensity, pressed relentlessly, leading to Gini Wijnaldum's equalizer just moments after Trent Alexander-Arnold's cleverly taken low-drilled cross.

Within a mere ninety seconds after the restart, Wijnaldum struck again, leveling the tie within 56 minutes. Both teams approached cautiously until Alexander-Arnold's cunning corner caught Barcelona off guard. His delivery found Divock Origi, whose decisive finish completed an extraordinary comeback.

This moment stands as a crowning achievement in Jurgen Klopp's illustrious career. Following this historic victory, the Reds went on to claim the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, solidifying their status as European champions.