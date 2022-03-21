Liverpool interested in 22-year-old Portuguese attacker - Reports 

According to reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Premier League giants Liverpool are plotting a move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

The form of the young Portuguese winger has not gone unnoticed amongst Europe's elite as the Reds will also reportedly face a challenge from Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has already bolstered his side's squad depth as they signed Columbian winger Luiz Diaz from Porto in January.

Diaz has already hit hot form and has become a fan favorite among the Liverpool faithful with his flare and dribbling capabilities.

With the ongoing speculation of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane's long-term plans, Leao could be a good replacement for the Reds if the two were to leave.

In 100 appearances in the Seria A, Leao has racked up 24 goals and 15 assists, which doesn't sound like much, but his versatility to be able to play anywhere along the front three is what sets him apart from other candidates.

Although the winger is set to pen a new deal with AC Milan, the Italian side (who currently sit top of Seria A) are hoping to be able to sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

The Reds could use this in their favor as a proposed swap deal may be on the cards.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



Origi’s out of contract with Liverpool and AC Milan are pushing to reach verbal agreement, as per @SkySport #LFC AC Milan are working to extend Rafa Leão contract soon while they’re in the process to sign a new striker. Divock Origi, more than a target.Origi’s out of contract with Liverpool and AC Milan are pushing to reach verbal agreement, as per @MatteMoretto AC Milan are working to extend Rafa Leão contract soon while they’re in the process to sign a new striker. Divock Origi, more than a target. 🔴 #ACMilanOrigi’s out of contract with Liverpool and AC Milan are pushing to reach verbal agreement, as per @MatteMoretto @SkySport #LFC https://t.co/QjXarodoVD

West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen has also emerged as a target for the former Premier League champions as the Englishman has impressed throughout this campaign.

Will Rafael Leao suit Liverpool?

AC Milan v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

The squad depth that the Reds have going forward is immense.

The likes of Salah, Mane, Diaz and Harvey Elliot can occupy the wings, while Diego Jota, Roberto Firmino and Origi predominantly play through the middle.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have never really played with a traditional number nine (unlike his Dortmund side who had Robert Lewandowski up top).

Instead, most of the goals come from the wingers and they utilize the ball-playing skills of Firmino and Jota to slip the passes through.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Roberto Firmino’s all-round game is unbelievable and he doesn’t score as many goals as [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah. But the reason Mane and Salah score a lot of goals is because of what Firmino’s job is.” Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman:“Roberto Firmino’s all-round game is unbelievable and he doesn’t score as many goals as [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah. But the reason Mane and Salah score a lot of goals is because of what Firmino’s job is.” #awlive [liverpool echo] Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman:“Roberto Firmino’s all-round game is unbelievable and he doesn’t score as many goals as [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah. But the reason Mane and Salah score a lot of goals is because of what Firmino’s job is.” #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/KzCkF93gs6

Rafael Leao stands tall at 6 foot one, which is a bit taller than the conventional winger. Liverpool will be able to use this height to their advantage if he is to ever attack a devilish delivery from Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andy Robertson.

It's unclear where the young Portuguese lad will play next year.

Liverpool may be able to convince him with a Champions League win and a possible Premier League win.

However, after playing for AC Milan for three years now, Leao could be loyal towards his club, especially if they can secure a Scudetto.

Edited by Ashwin