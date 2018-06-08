Liverpool transfer news: Fekir inches closer to a move, club eyeing two more goalkeepers and more - June 07, 2018

Here are today's latest transfer headlines involving Liverpool.

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Fekir inches closer to a move

Olympique Lyon have indicated that they would let their play-maker Nabil Fekir join this year's UEFA Champions League runners-up, Liverpool, if the right fee is paid. If reports from the Mirror are to be believed, Liverpool are hoping that the French club would agree to sell Fekir for a fee of around £50 million.

The French international is expected to replace Philippe Coutinho, who was sold to Barcelona in the January transfer window. The English club has a settled front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, however, they don't have a worthy back-up for the trio.

Klopp and co. hope to complete the transfer before the commencement of the FIFA World Cup, next week.

Klopp eyes Southampton's McCarthy

The Mirror reports that Liverpool have shifted their focus on Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy after their pursuits of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and AS Roma's Alisson haven't moved ahead.

The 28-year-old has only featured in 18 matches for the Saints in the last two seasons and could join a long-list of former Southampton players who have joined the Merseyside club.

Liverpool's first choice is Oblak but the Spanish club have slapped a £80million price tag on their goalkeeper which the English club do not want to match.

Liverpool eyeing Leverkusen's Leno

With Loris Karius's horror show in the Champions League final and Simon Mignolet's inconsistency between the sticks, Liverpool have been keeping a tab on quite a few goalkeepers. Now, Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno has joined that list, Bild reports.

The German goalkeeper has been with Leverkusen since 2011 but they have now signed Lukas Hradecky from Frankfurt and thus Leno might no longer been the first choice custodian anymore.

It's reported that the German club might agree to sell Leno for a fee of around €25 million, if reports are to be believed.