Liverpool transfer news: "Jurgen Klopp should be targeting Matthijs de Ligt," says former Reds striker

What's the story?

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes that Jurgen Klopp should break the bank to sign Dutch sensation Matthijs de Ligt in order to further strengthen their squad going into the new Premier League season.

In case you didn't know

Liverpool finished their campaign on a high note as they were deservedly crowned European champions after defeating fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League finals earlier this month. The victory proved to be a perfect conclusion to the immense season the team enjoyed in the continent and the domestic league.

The Reds never allowed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to take a breather in the race for the Premier League title as they fought till the very end to be denied their first league title in decades by a single point. Klopp's men amassed a staggering 97 points while eventual winners City earned 98 points.

Meanwhile, Ajax crashed into the European scene with electrifying performances that won the hearts of football fans across the globe. Led by de Ligt, the historic side went on to win the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup, while reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

De Ligt emerged as one of the performers who have attracted the interest of football titans across Europe, with the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly vying for his services.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Aldridge has urged Klopp to sign the Ajax defender as he will form an influential partnership with compatriot Virgil van Dijk. The former Reds man said, "Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt have formed a great defensive partnership with the Netherlands and I'm sure they would like to build on that at Liverpool."

"Any player who saw the way Liverpool won the Champions League this season and the incredible scenes on the streets of the city as the team returned home would want a piece of that, and De Ligt is the kind of player that Klopp should be targeting. Liverpool should go after him."

What's next?

De Ligt was recently invited to Juventus by an impressed Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal beat the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League finals. The defender has, however, given no signs of a transfer decision and it remains to be seen where he will play his football next season.