Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp was keen on signing free-agent Franck Ribery this summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly interested in bringing free agent Franck Ribery to Anfield this summer but transfer developments in the club, or lack thereof, stalled the move.

Ribery, who is out of contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, is still without a club but keen on keeping himself fit for his next challenge by working with trainers.

The 36-year-old left the German champions as a legend, scoring 124 goals in 425 appearances for them between 2007 and 2019. The veteran winger boasts of having won nine Bundesliga titles, one Champions League title and six German Cups with the club, among several other accolades.

The former France international joined fellow veteran Arjen Robben in departing the Allianz Arena in June but has not announced any retirement plans yet.

Klopp, who is a long-time admirer of Ribery, was reportedly close to signing the Frenchman for a free transfer this summer.

According to French newspaper, L'Equipe, the former Borussia Dortmund boss wanted to bring in the winger if Liverpool lost an attacking player in the summer transfer window.

Daniel Sturridge may have left Merseyside on a free transfer but the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri have stayed amid repeated speculation over their future.

The European champions are, however, unlikely to move for Ribery since no place has been freed up for him to join.

If the move had happened, Ribery would have had to work his way in a squad full of attacking talent that includes the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi and young Rhian Brewster.

Liverpool are yet to make a major signing this summer, with the transfer of 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg being the only move completed so far.

The Reds are currently warming up for the next season through friendlies, and are next scheduled to face Napoli later today.